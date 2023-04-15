No less than the future of our community is at stake as Glendive Public Schools has sent out the ballots for the school bond and mill levy election. Our aging school facilities are in dire need of renovation and repair. And schools are perhaps the single most critical component to a community’s prospects for growth and economic opportunity, which is why the Dawson County Economic Development Council strongly supports and encourages everyone to vote for both the Dawson County High School bond issue and all three of the GPS mill levies on this May’s ballot.

Glendive has kicked this particular can about as far down the road as it can possibly go. Our school facilities are in dire straits, they are getting more wore down by the year, and the cost to renovate or replace them only grows by the year. Allowing our school facilities to reach such a state of disrepair is a massive millstone around the neck of our community. Schools are the lifeblood of any community, big or small, and having good schools and good school facilities is the keystone of a community’s opportunities for social and economic prosperity. There is an inextricable link between the quality of a community’s school system and its prospects for economic growth, a link that has been proven in study after study over the years. Better schools — including better school facilities — create better students, who grow up to be more intelligent, productive workers, raising the long-term prospects for new economic investment in your community. Better schools and school facilities also raise your short-term economic prospects by giving you a leg up in attracting new businesses to move their operations and their workers to your community.

Jason Stuart, Alisha Henderson and John Cross are members of the Dawson County Economic Development Council. Cross serves as council president and Stuart serves as executive director.