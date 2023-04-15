No less than the future of our community is at stake as Glendive Public Schools has sent out the ballots for the school bond and mill levy election. Our aging school facilities are in dire need of renovation and repair. And schools are perhaps the single most critical component to a community’s prospects for growth and economic opportunity, which is why the Dawson County Economic Development Council strongly supports and encourages everyone to vote for both the Dawson County High School bond issue and all three of the GPS mill levies on this May’s ballot.
Glendive has kicked this particular can about as far down the road as it can possibly go. Our school facilities are in dire straits, they are getting more wore down by the year, and the cost to renovate or replace them only grows by the year. Allowing our school facilities to reach such a state of disrepair is a massive millstone around the neck of our community. Schools are the lifeblood of any community, big or small, and having good schools and good school facilities is the keystone of a community’s opportunities for social and economic prosperity. There is an inextricable link between the quality of a community’s school system and its prospects for economic growth, a link that has been proven in study after study over the years. Better schools — including better school facilities — create better students, who grow up to be more intelligent, productive workers, raising the long-term prospects for new economic investment in your community. Better schools and school facilities also raise your short-term economic prospects by giving you a leg up in attracting new businesses to move their operations and their workers to your community.
To put it more directly, the current state of our school facilities — and what appears to the outside world to be our unwillingness to invest in them — makes our job at the DCEDC far, far more difficult. It is nigh impossible for us to “sell” our community to potential new businesses, residents or investors when they see that we have time and again rejected bond issues to renovate or replace our failing school facilities. We at the DCEDC have actually seen potential new business owners/investors walk away from Glendive because they were turned off by our failure to pass previous school bond issues. The simple truth is most businesses and investors are loathe to move to or support communities that won’t support their schools. If we want Glendive to grow and succeed, then it is imperative that we do not again fail to pass a bond issue to address some of our most dire facilities issues. And it is equally important to also pass the mill levies so that GPS has enough funding for the near future to address the endless litany of maintenance issues that constantly crop up in these old buildings.
We would also encourage everyone to visit the GPS information website at www.glendiveschools.org prior to casting your ballot so you can fully understand why the high school bond issue and mill levies are absolutely necessary. We have reached the point where buildings are going to start being shuttered if we don’t do something to help. And this is not because, as some of the loudest and angriest voices out there would like to argue, the GPS administration or board has been negligent in their duties or wasteful with the funding they have. They have in fact done the best they can with what limited resources they have to work with.
The cause of our school’s problems and needs is not mismanagement or wasteful spending, but their extreme age. DCHS is the “newest” of all our schools, and it is now over 60 years old. This building is not only simply worn down by the ravages of time in an extreme climate, but the technologies and materials used to build DCHS six decades ago are now woefully outdated. That is illustrated by the fact that the single largest project in the DCHS bond issue is a complete replacement of the school’s incredibly antiquated steam heating system with a modern HVAC system. As it stands, DCHS is becoming almost uninhabitable due to the constant breakdowns in the steam system, leaving our students and teachers shivering in the winter and broiling in the spring and fall.
We simply cannot pass this particular buck any further. We are at the precipice where further inaction will lead to a truly failing school district. And if we truly love our community and want it to succeed and prosper, then it is imperative that all of these school ballot measures pass. And so we at the DCEDC encourage you all again to vote “Yes” for the DCHS bond issue and the three GPS mill levies. Vote “Yes” for the future of our students and for Glendive’s social and economic prosperity.
Jason Stuart, Alisha Henderson and John Cross are members of the Dawson County Economic Development Council. Cross serves as council president and Stuart serves as executive director.