Jim Elliott

In a Montana Viewpoint article a month ago called “Marketing Anger,” I wrote about the prevalence of anger as an economic force as well as a political force, saying: “There is also the economic aspect of anger such as increasing a show’s TV ratings and market share, not to mention increasing the salaries of individual anger merchants.”

I was engaging in speculation, I have to admit, but that speculation now seems to have some teeth, as a document filed in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News Network makes clear. Shortly after the 2020 election stories began circulating that the election had been manipulated and one of the alleged manipulators was an outfit named Dominion Voting Systems, whose voting machines and software were widely used in the 2020 election. It was claimed that their software made it possible to switch individual votes from one candidate to another. It was stated also that Dominion offered kickbacks to states that used their election equipment.

Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years. Jim Elliott served 16 years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek.