Montana has the reputation of being a widely libertarian and conservative state. We trust local government who know their community best to address citizens' concerns.
HB 234 would give power to The State that would remove the authority of our locally elected public school board. There are already procedures in place if a parent or someone else sees something they have issues with. Strict obscenity laws and local policies and protocols are then followed. When talking to our local school librarians, with over 50 years of combined experience in public schools, they have questioned only 2 times.
There are many issues that need addressing in Montana public schools such as infrastructure improvements and teachers' salaries. Spend time on those issues, not on a bill that would police schools and CRIMINALIZE educators, which this bill does. At the least, we assume lawmakers who deem a book "obscene" have read the material. Representative Phalen, the author of this bill, said he had not.
The bill will soon come up for a vote in the senate. (It's already passed The House by a narrow margin). Please contact your Senators and tell them to visit NQ on this bill. It is widely known that parents have the most influence in their children's lives. Let them determine what's best or their children, not The State.