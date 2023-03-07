Alan Gubert

Rural America is just like the rest of America except it’s older, poorer and often sicker.

Even worse, if you’re all three in rural America — elderly, poor, and ill — the odds that you will receive proper care from either a government agency or a private provider are dwindling with each passing year.

Alan Guebert’s Farm and Food File is published weekly in more than 75 newspapers in North America. He can be contacted at agcomm@farmandfoodfile.com.