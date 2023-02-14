Dorothy Rosby

I think many of us believe we’re going to be the only ones in history to defy the natural order of things and live forever. I know I do. But in case that’s not true, it behooves us to get our affairs in order before we take that final trip. And the sooner we do it the better, seeing as that trip is usually unplanned.

You might think this is a strange topic to discuss in a humor column. But when you have frequent deadlines as I do, you’ll write about almost anything. Next time, I’ll be discussing floor care. I hope you enjoy it.