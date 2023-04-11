Jim Elliott 2023

I give an unapologetic sigh of relief that the Legislature’s attempts to send harmful — in my view — amendments to the Montana Constitution to the voters are in trouble. Before that became apparent, however, an opinion from former University of Montana law professor Rob Natelson made the editorial rounds. He made three criticisms of the Constitutional Convention of 1972 which are interesting to me. The first “…the decision to sit delegates alphabetically impeded the ability of the conservative or skeptical minority [for which read ‘politicians’] to confer with each other.” Well, exactly.

Whether sitting alphabetically came through chance or design, (there is no authoritative explanation on record) it was good for Montana because it put people before politics, it allowed delegates to know each other as individuals rather than as political entities. However, as we know, whenever people get along there has to be a conspiracy at work.

Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.