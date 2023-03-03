The human race is a mixture of people who have one thing in common. Everyone is uniquely different. Makes sense, eh? How a person turns out as an adult is directly related to his or hers experiences in life. All of our experiences differ from each other.
One thing is certain… nobody’s life is better or worse than anyone else… they’re just different.
My fathers’ life was no better or worse than anyone else. He was the type of person who lived life on his own terms. His approach to living was a stark difference from mine.
I’ve had a life-long tendency to approach things in a conservative manner, taking extra effort to accomplish things properly and safely. Of course, this meant I would take longer to accomplish a task while Dad’s way of doing the same job was to get things done as quickly as possible and get on to the next project, regardless of any safety concerns.
Case(s) in point: whenever an electrical project was commenced on the farm, time was of the essence and shortcuts would eventually ensue. When installing an electrical line to a light bulb from a switch, dad would fasten the wire to a wooden stud or ceiling by pounding a nail right into the outer portion of the electrical cable instead of using an appropriate plastic device to accomplish the task. Hammering a metal nail between two “live” electrical wires was a dangerous proposition because the nail could essentially connect the two wires together after the pounding from the hammer and upon this happening, a Fourth of July shower of sparks would ensue if not protected by a fuse in a circuit breaker box. Dad’s successful wiring "hack" was never an issue for him in direct contrast to my one and only attempt to emulate my fathers’ apparent skill of "threading a needle with a post."
Another dangerous electrical project found my father agitated because he couldn’t locate an appropriate length of 120 volt wire so he used a readily-available length of ultra-thin UHF/VHF wire originally designed to carry an ultra-light electrical current from an outdoor antenna to a television inside a living room. In Dad’s world, this was an appropriate way to harness the power of a 120 volt light bulb because it was faster than locating an appropriate gauge of wire to accomplish the task. Interestingly enough, even after 40-plus years, the hack job worked surprisingly well.
Another safety issue was my father’s way to test the charge of a car/tractor battery. Dad wouldn’t use a device designed to accomplish the task safely. He took a readily-available pair of metal pliers and touch one handle of the tool to the negative post and the other handle to the positive one. If the subsequent spark was as huge as a Fourth of July firestorm, the battery was charged to an appropriate level. Of course, when dad did this, I would seek protection behind an appropriate sheltering device as to not be sprayed with caustic battery acid after the ensuing explosion. Upon telling dad to stop doing this, he’d get angry with me saying I would never get anything done by being too careful. Let me say this again... My father said I was "too careful." Unbelievable but yet true. In my father’s world, speed was always of the essence; regardless of any safety issues.
Another safety issue dad routinely tested was the simple act of driving his vehicle. Speeds of 100-plus MPH were the rule and never the exception. He routinely traveled to Billings in just under two hours; even though the road was a narrow twisting two-lane affair for over 90% of the horrific misadventure. On several occasions, Dad got caught passing a slower vehicle while another car was speeding toward us in the opposite direction. Both outer vehicles had to travel in the ditch while dad miraculously passed between the two. Again, my father did this on several occasions. Unbelievable yet true. Of course, his passengers (usually one or more members of the family) would be beyond horrified and possibly why my mother was a life-long cigarette smoker: she was a nervous wreck riding in any vehicle Dad was driving.
Dad lived a long life regardless of the overabundance of instances that could have killed/maimed him and those who were victims of his apparent lack of concern for safety. It was as if he had a guardian angel watching over him; ensuring he lived a long life chock full of safety violations. He was a person who relished the opportunity to overcome a challenge in his own way. His approach to these encounters made those around him shake their heads in disbelief but in the end, his way of living life was not better or worse than mine or anybody else … it was just different.