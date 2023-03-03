Allen Hrubes - mugshot

The human race is a mixture of people who have one thing in common. Everyone is uniquely different. Makes sense, eh? How a person turns out as an adult is directly related to his or hers experiences in life. All of our experiences differ from each other.

One thing is certain… nobody’s life is better or worse than anyone else… they’re just different.

Allen Hrubes is an occasional columnist for the Ranger-Review. He can be reached at ahrubes@rangerreview.com.