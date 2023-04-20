My brother and I were raised in a home where reading was central to our lives. If we were restless, mother would often say, “Well, find yourself something to read.” If we left a book laying open on the couch she left it. She didn’t want us to not find the book when we came back.
As school teachers both our parents knew the value of reading both for recreation and for learning. One of my brother’s early teachers said he was a “born reader” and did not have to be taught. We were read to from the time we were babies and there are many black and white photographs around showing us on our parents’ laps or curled up with a book. Ask other people who like to read and they will tell you books and reading have shaped their lives. I deeply admire those pre-school teachers who know how to teach reading. To me reading is magic. How do sounds and symbols translate into intelligent thought?
A recent article was lamenting not only decreasing math scores, but reading scores as well. To understand that statement however, as I see it, the subject of reading has to be broken down in parts. You don’t come by reading naturally.
First, there are people who have difficulty reading because of physical reasons — their eyes do not function properly (something glasses will not fix); they may suffer from dyslexia, a learning disorder; they simply cannot learn to read because of disabilities. Many people are illiterate, never having been taught how to read. These folks live in a world they often cannot understand.
Reading is a skill. Like bouncing a basketball, the more you read, the better you will become. There are reading skills that can be taught. Teachers worked with us on learning how to scan pages rather than reading word for word; learning how to read for comprehension meant remembering what you have read and understanding it. That takes practice.
If you are concerned about the reading skills of your children, that issue begins at home and begins early in life. Children need to see their parents reading. Books need to be in the home and lots of them. Young children need periodic trips to the library where parents and children check-out books together. Books should be given as gifts. There are organizations which give books to children so they can have books to call their own.
Abraham Lincoln was a voracious reader. He would walk miles to borrow a book and return it. For many on the frontier, a family Bible and the plays of Shakespeare were often the only books available for people to read. Books were treasures. They were costly and that is one reason libraries were born, to provide those books people could not afford.
Reading is a discipline. Recently I realized I was getting sloppy in dedicating some time each day to either entertaining myself by reading or learning something new. So I began deliberately taking some time during the day or at the end of the day to read. Once again I am discovering and better understanding the world in which I live.
If you are concerned because your children or you yourself are not reading, ask yourself these questions: Do you read so your children see you read? Do you shut off your phone and computer and avoid playing games? Do you have books in your house, in every room of your house? Do you have “time-outs” when electronic media is shut off and you and/or your kids either go outside or pick up a book?
A former president was very vocal about the fact that he did not read. I have heard other people brag about not reading because they are too busy. One author has written that reading is a key element in why Western civilization has prospered. When people are literate they have the tools to control their own lives. That is why book banning is popular among people of power. Book banning has always been a way of controlling the population. It prevents new ideas from reaching ordinary people.
“A person who can read and does not, has no advantage over the person who cannot read.” Think about it.
Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.