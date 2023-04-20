My brother and I were raised in a home where reading was central to our lives. If we were restless, mother would often say, “Well, find yourself something to read.” If we left a book laying open on the couch she left it. She didn’t want us to not find the book when we came back.

As school teachers both our parents knew the value of reading both for recreation and for learning. One of my brother’s early teachers said he was a “born reader” and did not have to be taught. We were read to from the time we were babies and there are many black and white photographs around showing us on our parents’ laps or curled up with a book. Ask other people who like to read and they will tell you books and reading have shaped their lives. I deeply admire those pre-school teachers who know how to teach reading. To me reading is magic. How do sounds and symbols translate into intelligent thought?

Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.