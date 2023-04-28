Melissa Holt

It’s becoming a tired rerun for rural folks in this state. CEOs and corporate tycoons send down a decision from on high, the consequences sweep through main street Montana like a tornado. When the dust clears, hard-working Montanans and rural business owners are left to clean up after the trail of destruction. The story is repeating itself once again in Eastern Montana.

This time the CEOs work for Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU). MDU is a subsidiary utility corporation of MDU Resources based in Bismarck, ND that serves eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company has filed for a rate increase with the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC). MDU’s proposed rate hike would cost residential electricity customers over $200 more per year. To break it down, that’s a rate increase of 19.2% for residential customers, 15.1% for small businesses, and 12.9% for large businesses.

Melissa Holt is a Glendive resident and the chair of Dawson Resource Council, a grassroots organization of farmers, ranchers and concerned citizens who work to promote, preserve and protect our land, water, air and food for future generations.