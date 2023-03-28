Barry Usher

In recent years talk of defunding the police has been popular in other states, but our Montana values run contrary to that line of thinking. We believe in supporting those who put their lives on the line to protect citizens every day. To that end I have recently introduced Senate Bill 294. SB 294 establishes the End of Watch Trust.

The purpose of this End of Watch Trust is to make sure that we are taking care of police officers and their families if something awful should happen and an officer is killed or suffers a catastrophic injury in the line of duty. It is our responsibility that we are protecting those who protect us, and SB 294 is a very clear way to do that.

Barry Usher is a Republican senator who represents Forsyth, Roundup and other rural communities of Senate District 20 in the Montana Legislature. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and serves in legislative leadership as a Majority Whip.