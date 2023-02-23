Jim Squires

In Hebrews 10:25, the Hebrew author wrote of the “Approaching Day.” What was the day? First observation is that it refers to a specific event.

There seem to be at least four possibilities for "the day."   1) The day could be the Lord's Day, but that seems to be discounted because the purpose of the assembly was to stimulate each other. This is in view of “the day” under consideration. The phrase "all the more" would hardly fit into their weekly assemblies. It rather seems evident that it was a day on the near horizon for those readers. 2) The “day of judgment” has been suggested as an optional view for defining “the day.”  But in view of the fact that judgment day will "come as a thief in the night", according to all New Testament information on that subject, it does not seem likely that such a view could be given much credit. 3) “The day” has been suggested as the day of each person's death. But that seems so remote to the context. Few people can "see" the day of their death "approaching.” 4) The day most suited to the context of this book seems to be referring to the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in the year A.D. 70. There are a number of facts that support this view. Jesus had clearly told his disciples of the total destruction of Jerusalem, its temple and most of its people in Matthew 24, Mark 13, and Luke 17 and 21. He had even given them visible signs to identify the arrival of that day. He said in those Gospel records cited that he personally did not know the exact day Jerusalem would fall prey to the Romans (Matthew 24:36).

