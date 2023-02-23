In Hebrews 10:25, the Hebrew author wrote of the “Approaching Day.” What was the day? First observation is that it refers to a specific event.
There seem to be at least four possibilities for "the day." 1) The day could be the Lord's Day, but that seems to be discounted because the purpose of the assembly was to stimulate each other. This is in view of “the day” under consideration. The phrase "all the more" would hardly fit into their weekly assemblies. It rather seems evident that it was a day on the near horizon for those readers. 2) The “day of judgment” has been suggested as an optional view for defining “the day.” But in view of the fact that judgment day will "come as a thief in the night", according to all New Testament information on that subject, it does not seem likely that such a view could be given much credit. 3) “The day” has been suggested as the day of each person's death. But that seems so remote to the context. Few people can "see" the day of their death "approaching.” 4) The day most suited to the context of this book seems to be referring to the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in the year A.D. 70. There are a number of facts that support this view. Jesus had clearly told his disciples of the total destruction of Jerusalem, its temple and most of its people in Matthew 24, Mark 13, and Luke 17 and 21. He had even given them visible signs to identify the arrival of that day. He said in those Gospel records cited that he personally did not know the exact day Jerusalem would fall prey to the Romans (Matthew 24:36).
But Jesus did say that it would happen in that generation (Matthew 24:34; Mark 13:30; Luke 21:32). He had foretold the vengeance of God that would "come upon this generation" (Matthew 23:36). Therefore, all those early Christians knew that such a day was coming. When it did come, they were to flee the city of Jerusalem, otherwise they would be taken with the unbelievers among the Jews.
The Romans would spare none! Jesus had pointed to things His people could "see" to indicate the arrival of that day: Matthew 24:28, 33, 42; Mark 13:29; Luke 17:37; 21:20. This latter verse is particularly graphic: "When you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, you will know that its desolation is near." In view of those visible evidences, the disciples could easily "see the day approaching."
The destruction of Jerusalem by the Roman army was catastrophic! The encyclopedia Britannica has this article: In the fall of AD 66, the Jews combined in revolt, expelled the Romans from Jerusalem, and overwhelmed in the pass of Beth-Horon a Roman punitive force under Gallus, the imperial legate in Syria. A revolutionary government was then set up and extended its influence throughout the whole country. Vespasian was dispatched by the Roman emperor Nero to crush the rebellion. He was joined by Titus, and together the Roman armies entered Galilee, where the historian Josephus headed the Jewish forces. Josephus’ army was confronted by that of Vespasian and fled. After the fall of the fortress of Jatapata, Josephus gave himself up, and the Roman forces swept the country. On the 9th of the month of Av (August 29) in AD 70, Jerusalem fell; the Temple was burned and the Jewish state collapsed, although the fortress of Masada was not conquered by the Roman general Flavius Silva until April 73.