Jim Elliott 2023

I hadn’t seen Joe Hanson for a few years. Mutual friends were saying that I should get over to Alberton to see him because — you know — he’s getting up there in years. Aren’t we all, I thought. And I also thought how much more I would miss friends who die without seeing them beforehand. So, I drove over to Alberton to see Joe, the several times former mayor of the former bustling railroad town. The story of how I met Joe is pretty remarkable, at least to me. I was campaigning for the Montana State Senate and was being introduced to people by a man named Harvey who worked at Stone Container in Frenchtown.

“Now this is the Thompson Ranch,” Harvey told me as we drove up to a ranch house a little way out of Alberton. I knocked on the door and a man answered and I gave him my pitch and my brochure. The first words he spoke were tinged with an accent I knew well from the mill towns of Pennsylvania near where I was raised. I asked him if he was from Pennsylvania and he said “Haowd djou know?” I told him where I was raised and he said he was from there, too, near a little town in the Crooked Hills area in the southeast part of the state. And as if this wasn’t coincidence enough he took a closer look at my brochure looked up at me in amazement and said, “Are you Franny’s brother?”

Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.