Alan Gubert

The key element of informed decision-making is facts. And not just any facts; the best, most tied-to-reality facts are needed to make the best decision.

One more thing: “Alternative” facts only exist in alternative universes so use them at your intergalactic peril.

Alan Guebert’s Farm and Food File is published weekly in more than 75 newspapers in North America. He can be contacted at agcomm@farmandfoodfile.com.