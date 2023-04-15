Avis Anderson new

I really have to give a shout-out to our local Ranger-Review. The last paper (April 13) had mega numbers of articles that really were interesting and informative. Now maybe I was just more alert (had 8 hours of sleep) or had a good hype of caffeine, but the subjects covered by the reporters were great.

Page A7 had an article entitled MFU launches book club. The first book to be read by the group will be The Farmer’s Lawyer which I just finished. I could not put it down. Autobiographical in nature it was so well done. I highly recommend it. It really explained for me what was happening during the farm crisis of the 1970s and 1980s which I remember very well. On that same page was a photo of retired members of the Looker band — Sean Wootan and Kent Dion. Now given, I am of the generation of “Madd and the Hatters,” it was great to see these men performing again.

Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.