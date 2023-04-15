I really have to give a shout-out to our local Ranger-Review. The last paper (April 13) had mega numbers of articles that really were interesting and informative. Now maybe I was just more alert (had 8 hours of sleep) or had a good hype of caffeine, but the subjects covered by the reporters were great.
Page A7 had an article entitled MFU launches book club. The first book to be read by the group will be The Farmer’s Lawyer which I just finished. I could not put it down. Autobiographical in nature it was so well done. I highly recommend it. It really explained for me what was happening during the farm crisis of the 1970s and 1980s which I remember very well. On that same page was a photo of retired members of the Looker band — Sean Wootan and Kent Dion. Now given, I am of the generation of “Madd and the Hatters,” it was great to see these men performing again.
Also I had to nod at the article on the rising gas prices. I drove to Dickinson today and went from Glendive gas at one end at $3.05 to Dickinson where I paid $3.49. Most of the oil rigs I saw along the way were not pumping.
More on House Bill 234, introduced originally by our Dawson County Rep. Bob Phalen, was written about at length on page A5. The discussion is dear to my heart as a former high school librarian and supporter of local libraries. The Bill has stirred up folks on both sides of the debate with the idea of fining and imprisoning librarians and teachers who introduce children to “obscene” material. No one can decide on what is obscene. Outside sources are feeding talking points into the discussion and trying to side-step the issue of freedom of information in a democratic society. This was underscored by the column on page A7 entitled “Why God made libraries.”
Local athletes and art and drama students at the college and high school levels were highlighted in various articles. Their hard work, talent and determination were given their due. Local boxer Pat Roe headed up the front page with something new and different for Glendive. I remember long ago there used to be Golden Gloves boxing here in town and I remember Joe Hathaway well. It was fun to read how he inspired his grandson to try boxing and what it means to Pat to follow in his Grandfather’s footsteps.
The opinion page was all about water rights in Montana. This came hard on the heels of a major article in The New York Times today about the Colorado River and the drought in the Southwest. I think the issue of water rights in the Great American Desert where we live and issues regarding water rights with Mexico have the potential to be even bigger than the abortion and gun rights’ debates. The government can’t manufacture water — water for survival, for growing food, for people to survive in major American cities. We have avoided this climate concern far too long and now we are facing the results. Read the revised edition of the book Cadillac Desert if you want to understand the imminent danger we are in.
And last, but certainly not least, were the articles on Glendive education and the changes and challenges ahead — the pros and cons of the four day school week and the humorous introduction of a new math curriculum to help improve kids’ learning and test scores. I applaud the curriculum committee for their year long study. Teaching is hard work and a noble profession.
Wow! All that in one newspaper and all for me! Thank you!
Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.