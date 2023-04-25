Dorothy Rosby

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this column are mine alone. If you disagree, I will still respect you even if you’re wrong.

My husband and I were in the car when the song, “Lay, Lady, Lay” came on the radio. I said, “Unbelievable.”

Dorothy Rosby is the author of Alexa’s a Spy and Other Things to Be Ticked off About, Humorous Essays on the Hassles of Our Time and other books. Contact her at www.dorothyrosby.com/contact.

Tags