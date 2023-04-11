Dorothy Rosby

We have two bookcases in our home organized carefully using the home library version of the Dewey Decimal System: They’re arranged by book size. It’s not always easy to locate what you’re looking for, but it does look really pretty.

We have a third bookcase hidden away in our office where our guests won’t see it and judge us harshly. It doesn’t look pretty at all. There are books sticking out every which way, books on top of it and a stack of books growing up from the floor beside it. I’ve organized this one using what I call the Dewey Decimated System which I created to overcome the main obstacle presented by bookcases made of wood: they don’t stretch — much. The shelves are slightly bowed though.

Dorothy Rosby is the author of Alexa’s a Spy and Other Things to Be Ticked off About, Humorous Essays on the Hassles of Our Time and other books. Contact her at www.dorothyrosby.com/contact.