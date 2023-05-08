I lack understanding of why the high school bond and levy didn’t pass. I always thought Glendive would support a simple ‘fix it’ bond. I would understand if there was some rational opposition that we couldn’t overcome. If the price tag didn’t match the purchase. If we didn’t actually need to fix what we bonded for. Only real opposition was a couple semi-literate letters to the editor. The most galling criticism was that the donation to build the football field complex should have went to the schools. How dare someone have the foresight and business acumen to do well and gift something nice to the public! I guess they should have went to you back bench, armchair administrators to see what to do with their money first. Sought you out in front of your TV because you can’t work up the gumption to come to a meeting, make a phone call or be informed. Willful ignorance and apathy are unsurmountable it appears.
When I went to school 20 to 30 years ago we did X and taxes were Y. So why should I vote to raise taxes to fix things now? First thing that came to mind this morning after hearing news of the bond and levies was a trip I took to Holter Dam. We came across a restaurant/ bar nestled in the mountains that is only accessible by boat. As the kids looked for crayfish under rocks by the dock I had a drink in the shade overlooking the Gates of the Rocky Mountain scenery. It was a slow lazy day so the owner came by to chat. Like most conversations, it started with “Where you from?”
“Glendive.” I replied.
“Oh! I’m friends with the owner of the Jordan in Glendive” said the owner. After more conversation it turns out the owner of the restaurant has quite a few properties in various locations and has made his money in the real estate business.
“What’s the deal with the Jordan?” I asked. “What’s the plan with it?”
“Nothing.” He replies. “He made his money off it and is done with it”.
I got my education, I’m done with schools.
I do, however, empathize with having to pay ever increasing taxes. I think the root of the problem lies with the school district being the lowest sub entity in the political structure. Federal taxes eats a third. State taxes eats a tenth. Local eats probably another tenth. They tell us how many kids can be in a classroom, what to teach for accreditation, how “clean” our energy should be, when to shelter in place, how long to stand after the pledge of allegiance and what to wrap around our face depending on which way the political winds blow. So why would I vote more money out of my pocket to further this? I don’t know what the solution is, but voting to not fix our roof, heating, electrical, and HVAC is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Maybe local control is completely dead and we are incapable of anything without the nanny state.
If the town was on fire half of us would vote no to put it out because they think their water bill is too high and the fire department is top heavy in management.