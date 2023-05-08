Mike Ziegler

I lack understanding of why the high school bond and levy didn’t pass. I always thought Glendive would support a simple ‘fix it’ bond. I would understand if there was some rational opposition that we couldn’t overcome. If the price tag didn’t match the purchase. If we didn’t actually need to fix what we bonded for. Only real opposition was a couple semi-literate letters to the editor. The most galling criticism was that the donation to build the football field complex should have went to the schools. How dare someone have the foresight and business acumen to do well and gift something nice to the public! I guess they should have went to you back bench, armchair administrators to see what to do with their money first. Sought you out in front of your TV because you can’t work up the gumption to come to a meeting, make a phone call or be informed. Willful ignorance and apathy are unsurmountable it appears.

    

Mike Ziegler is the chairman of the Glendive Unified School Board. He can be reached at zieglerm@glendiveschools.org.