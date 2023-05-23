Chris Dantic

Chris Dantic

 submitted photo

Tourism season has already begun and the tourism year is already starting off with some positive news. The first quarter reports of bed tax collection for 2023 are in and Glendive had a fantastic first quarter with almost $40,000 collected. The hotels in Dawson County have not reached this tier of collection since the Bakken years. Hopefully this a good sign of things to come for the summer and beyond.

I attended the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation about a month ago and Makoshika State Park was included in a lot of the social media sections of the new ad campaign, “That’s how you Montana.” Our tourism anchor is still in the limelight and hope it stays there. One of the award winners out of the conference was “Montana’s Trail to the Stars.” This new trail experience includes 26 Montana sites or communities that are great selections for viewing everything from constellations to meteor showers. The team that led this project received the marketing campaign of the year award. Makoshika State Park is part of this new tourism trail and hopefully in the near future it will be able to be designated as an official International Dark Skies site. I was also up for an award for the Montana Tourism Ambassador of the Year. I did not receive the award but I want to thank everyone that supported my nomination.

