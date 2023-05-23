Tourism season has already begun and the tourism year is already starting off with some positive news. The first quarter reports of bed tax collection for 2023 are in and Glendive had a fantastic first quarter with almost $40,000 collected. The hotels in Dawson County have not reached this tier of collection since the Bakken years. Hopefully this a good sign of things to come for the summer and beyond.
I attended the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation about a month ago and Makoshika State Park was included in a lot of the social media sections of the new ad campaign, “That’s how you Montana.” Our tourism anchor is still in the limelight and hope it stays there. One of the award winners out of the conference was “Montana’s Trail to the Stars.” This new trail experience includes 26 Montana sites or communities that are great selections for viewing everything from constellations to meteor showers. The team that led this project received the marketing campaign of the year award. Makoshika State Park is part of this new tourism trail and hopefully in the near future it will be able to be designated as an official International Dark Skies site. I was also up for an award for the Montana Tourism Ambassador of the Year. I did not receive the award but I want to thank everyone that supported my nomination.
With Makoshika State Park down 50,000 visitors compared to 2021, it will be interesting to see how much they bounce back in 2023. The Glendive Dinosaur Museum had its second highest amount of visitors on record at around 10,000 in 2022 and the Frontier Gateway Museum was only down about 600 visitors compared to 2021. Baisch’s Dino Digs has stayed consistent with visitation and has been highlighted in the Visit Southeast Montana Travel Guide and Brand MT advertising. I am looking forward to seeing how much visitation these sites receive in 2023.
As for a new tourism attraction, Dino Dave Adventures will be guiding hikes in Makoshika State Park this summer. Dino Dave will be offering different hikes for different levels of hiking ability and they of course will all be focused on paleontology.
The summer 2023 tourism season has already started off great with the increase in bed tax revenue and it should be an exciting season with many experiences from taking in Montana’s largest state park in Makoshika to Dino Dave’s new adventures. Enjoy your backyard!
