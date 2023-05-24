Created in 1921, this British patriotic hymn stirs the soul as we near Memorial Day when we honor our own personal and military dead:
I vow to thee, my country,
All earthly things above,
Entire and whole and perfect,
The service of my love,
The love that asks no questions,
The love that stands the test,
That lays upon the altar,
The dearest and the best,
The love that never falters,
The love that pays the price,
The love that makes undaunted,
The final sacrifice,
And there’s another country,
I’ve heard of long ago,
Most dear to them that love her,
Most great to them that know,
We may (we may not count her armies),
We may (we may not see her King),
Her fortress is a faithful heart,
Her pride is suffering,
And soul by soul and silently,
Her shining bounds increase,
And her ways are ways of gentleness,
And all her paths are peace.
I come from a line of warriors. On my paternal grandmother’s side, I have ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, World War I, World War II, Korea and Iraq. Pride of country is just a natural part of who I am, but these days that is becoming more difficult as the culture wars tear us apart.
Years ago I read a book titled “The Nine Nations of North America.” In it the author showed how the size of the North American continent creates areas that are geographically and culturally unique. All you have to do is travel some and you begin to notice that in another part of the country, the folks there do not resemble you in feature, food or even language. My folks and I headed South one summer. We were in Tennessee on a secondary road and stopped to ask for directions. Both Dad and I got out of the car and spoke to a man at a gas station. When we climbed back in the car I asked Dad, “Did you get that?” He said, “No.” I responded, “Neither did I.” It was as if we were in a foreign country.
So how do we come together as one unified country. The Articles of Confederation were not effective when thirteen separate states tried to work independently of each other, hence the Constitution was written; the Southern States attempted to go it alone, but Lincoln said this country cannot endure “half slave and half free.” Those of us in the center of the nation often feel overlooked and in a sense betrayed when our contributions are seen as only natural resources and agricultural produce (we feed the nation and the world); and our precious lands are called a “buffalo commons” and written off as unimportant. Every portion of the country has these moments of “go it alone” feelings.
To unite a country is no easy task. Our leaders have been working on that since the country was founded and it still isn’t done. Breaking off and “going it alone” is a drive that appears in our history now more than ever. It may be that when our history is written, this will be the theme of our days. Every generation has to believe the struggle for unity is worth the price.
We do not believe “my country right or wrong” because there are always things that need fixing, but can we vow to give our very best to this place we call home, until “her ways are ways of gentleness, and all her paths are peace.”
