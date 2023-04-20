I am quite certain that by now you have heard about the epidemic of teens using vape or e-cigarettes but you may still be unsure of what these contraptions are. The more I discuss vaping, the more I am made aware that there is still some confusion as to what an e-cigarette or vape or JUUL is.
Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are now the most popular form of nicotine use among middle and high school students, with an estimated 2.52 million students currently using them as of 2022. Roughly 11.7% of middle school students and 30% of all high school students in the United States using e-cigarettes. According to the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 48.3% of Montana high school students and middle school students have tried e-cigarettes. A shocking 25.5% of Montana high school students and middle school students are current e-cigarette users.
You may believe e-cigarettes are completely safe, but there are significant risks to be aware of. E-cigarettes are a type of Electronic Nicotine Delivery System, a class of products that includes single-use e-cigarettes that look like traditional cigarettes and a range of “vaping” or JUULing devices that look like everyday household devices such as thumb drives, pens, sticks of gum, or erasers. Today the most popular brand of e-cigarette used by teens and young adults is Puff Bar. Most vaping products work by heating a liquid called an e-liquid or e-juice until it turns into an aerosol, which the user then inhales. Most of the e-liquids contain highly concentrated nicotine along with other highly toxic chemicals.
Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical that is particularly risky to teens and young adults. Adolescents are more vulnerable to addiction than adults because their brains are still developing. Did you know that the brain isn’t fully developed until a person is in their mid-20s?
The younger someone is when they try nicotine or other addictive chemicals, the more likely you are to become addicted. Nicotine can also increase the risk of developing addition to other drugs and various mental and physical health problems later in life. Nicotine can disrupt brain development and interfere with the cognitive functioning of a child.
The majority of vaping products contain high doses of nicotine, in fact the amount of nicotine contained in one pod of JUUL, is roughly equivalent to the nicotine content of an entire pack of cigarettes.
While the addictive qualities of nicotine is one major concern, it is not the only concern. The substance that students think is vapor is actually aerosol. The aerosols from these products have been found to contain various toxic chemicals, heavy metals and ultrafine particles, all of which pose health risks. The aerosols produced by the chemicals in e-juice enter into the user’s lungs unfiltered and leave a chemical residue behind. This residue damages the lungs. While the evidence to date indicates that e-cigarettes do expose users to fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes, the evidence of the harms of these products continues to emerge and the growing body of evidence indicates that they are definitely not safe, especially for kids and others who do not currently use tobacco products.
So why don’t we have laws to prohibit companies from marketing these products?
There are laws that prohibit companies from marketing traditional cigarettes to young people, but those laws don’t apply to electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices. Companies are free to use the same tactics that tobacco companies used in the past to attract young people. For example, tobacco companies are prohibited from making television commercials that glamorize smoking, but e-cigarette companies’ can and do air such ads. The loopholes in marketing regulations may explain how e-cigarettes became so popular so quickly.
For more information, please call the local Tobacco Education Specialist, Austin Adams, at the Dawson County Health Department 406-377-5213 or the Montana Quit line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).