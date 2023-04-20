I am quite certain that by now you have heard about the epidemic of teens using vape or e-cigarettes but you may still be unsure of what these contraptions are. The more I discuss vaping, the more I am made aware that there is still some confusion as to what an e-cigarette or vape or JUUL is.

Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are now the most popular form of nicotine use among middle and high school students, with an estimated 2.52 million students currently using them as of 2022. Roughly 11.7% of middle school students and 30% of all high school students in the United States using e-cigarettes. According to the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 48.3% of Montana high school students and middle school students have tried e-cigarettes. A shocking 25.5% of Montana high school students and middle school students are current e-cigarette users.