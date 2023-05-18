Brendan Heidner Mug

“Literally our biggest struggle here (at the library) is knowing which side of right we’re walking on … I wish all these problems could be solved by a community bake sale, but they can’t.”

This profound, yet simple, statement spoken by the character Myra in “The Public” struck me as my wife and I watched the movie with furrowed brows pondering who stood on the correct side of the thin line between two moral systems: law and ethics.

Brendan Heidner is a staff writer for the Ranger-Review. He can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com