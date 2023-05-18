“Literally our biggest struggle here (at the library) is knowing which side of right we’re walking on … I wish all these problems could be solved by a community bake sale, but they can’t.”
This profound, yet simple, statement spoken by the character Myra in “The Public” struck me as my wife and I watched the movie with furrowed brows pondering who stood on the correct side of the thin line between two moral systems: law and ethics.
Without spoiling the film too much, viewers are essentially left asking an interesting question by the end of a standoff between law enforcement and a large group of homeless people and library employees who shut themselves into a public library.
No happily ever after and no cliff hanger, rather just a simple question: “Who is right?”
Ultimately, the movie presents a difficult ethical dilemma - a problem between two outcomes, neither of which are entirely right or wrong from an ethical standpoint - between what the law requires and what some believe is the right thing to do.
Although talking about a public library, a facility that is in fact open and freely accessible to the general public and is in most cases funded by the public, those utilizing such a resource are still required to follow laws set by federal, state and local governments, as well as the rules set by the employees working within.
On the other hand, what happens if we believe the answer to an issue is ethically correct yet it goes against the very laws that are set in place to systematically govern and protect us as citizens?
To be perfectly honest, this is where I even stump myself because the line between law and ethics is oft times about as thin as a fishing line; so thin you can hardly see it.
What I do know, however, is that “ethics are important to the way that someone lives their life because it gives them basic guidelines for making right decisions,” according to my 17-year-old self writing a personal code of ethics for a class at Dawson Community College.
I still believe that though seven years later, and the five major values I wrote down as life-guiding principals in my personal code of ethics assignment given by Matt Hull are still the same for me today.
Getting back to the question at hand, what is our response then to issues that cause us to consider a decision between the law and what might be ethically correct?
The reality of this dilemma is we will always likely be both right and wrong no matter which side of the line we choose depending on who you ask.
Now, I firmly believe that the law is incredibly important to maintaining order and as a law-abiding citizen, I will follow it because though it may seem silly to do so at times, it is ultimately right.
In fact, I believe that my number one value in my personal code of ethics - “my belief, faith and trust in God” - compels me to follow the laws we are governed by.
Where my ethical decision comes in is if the law that I just said I will always follow ever requires that I denounce or disobey God, in which case I would 100% accept the consequences for being on the wrong side of the law.
Much like the film “The Public,” I am gconlcuding this column with fewer answers to such a complex dilemma than when I started writing, however I do have one question for myself and everyone reading to the very end: What values drive your decision making and are you willing to accept the consequences for following those values?