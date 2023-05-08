The Bell Street Bridge is a beautiful place to go for walks. While going for a nice scenic walk on the Bell Street Bridge recently, I was greeted with neo-Nazi graffiti. What's sad is that this isn't at all an uncommon occurrence in this town.
Some of you may have seen graffiti on the Bell Street Bridge that says "14/88." For the uneducated, these numbers are a neo-Nazi symbol. Information taken from the 'Anti Defamation League' website: "1488 is a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the "14 Words" slogan: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." The second is 88, which stands for "Heil Hitler" (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet). Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs. As such, they are ubiquitous within the white supremacist movement - as graffiti, in graphics and tattoos."
America is a melting pot of people from all kinds of backgrounds, from all walks of life. Glendive is home to all kinds of different people- including people belonging to marginalized groups that were persecuted during the Holocaust. This includes Jewish people.
We should be better than this. We ARE better than this. Racism and bigotry are not only a blight upon this otherwise warm, welcoming town, but are thoroughly and violently un-American.
Is wanting to go for a nice walk, without being subjected to hate, too much to ask?