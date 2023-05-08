I wonder if, throughout the history of humankind, there has always been a struggle between reason, i.e. science and technology and rational thinking, as opposed to the desire to fight change in whatever form it presents itself. Change threatens personal power and position. I listen to myself as I sound off against social media, computers and the lack of personal touch and contact that I see happening.

The great cry in education right now is the low scores of students in math, English and history that have appeared since the Covid quarantine. Educators are being blamed for low scores when they are not at fault. Education is a highly interactive exchange. The relationship between students and teachers in the classroom is like electrical charges bouncing back and forth as teachers challenge and students respond. It is the power of human contact.

Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.