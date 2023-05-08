I wonder if, throughout the history of humankind, there has always been a struggle between reason, i.e. science and technology and rational thinking, as opposed to the desire to fight change in whatever form it presents itself. Change threatens personal power and position. I listen to myself as I sound off against social media, computers and the lack of personal touch and contact that I see happening.
The great cry in education right now is the low scores of students in math, English and history that have appeared since the Covid quarantine. Educators are being blamed for low scores when they are not at fault. Education is a highly interactive exchange. The relationship between students and teachers in the classroom is like electrical charges bouncing back and forth as teachers challenge and students respond. It is the power of human contact.
The challenge is opening minds to learning, asking questions, searching and finding answers. Our children will live in an increasingly technological society. But our goal as thinking human beings is learning to retain our humanity as we meet new challenges like Artificial Intelligence. I may not want to participate in the new age before us, but I cannot stand in the way. The only constant in life is change and how we adapt.
There are forces at work right now that want to pull us back into a culture and society where people are relegated to a position from which they cannot hope to rise; where wealth is power and the elites work to keep their positions and stay in power. There is no participation in government, freedoms are limited. Women become property as we see in the continual struggle for women’s rights in the Middle East; recent laws in our own country have loosened Child Labor Laws. Many state legislatures this session ran rampant over personal rights, defining who we are as individuals and taking away the right to discover that for ourselves; working to limit voting rights, health issues and hindering the vision of the Founders of this country. (Establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty)
At the end of the Middle Ages, as the Age of Reason began, men and women learned they were thinking, creative creatures. We are not like animals living to kill or be killed. The struggle continues as each generation seems to have to recognize the worth of the individual to improve society; to compromise and work together to make this world a worthwhile place in which to live. Rather than radicalize those with whom we disagree and divide ourselves by gender, color, language, wealth and power, we need to come together, and accept the challenges of our changing world. We are building the future. The question is, will it be limiting and insular or wide open to the discoveries and challenges that still lie before us.
Avis Anderson is a former Glendive City Council member and retired member of the Glendive community.