Avis Anderson

We’ve all heard the line “a mind is a terrible thing to waste." It is often used in talking about the importance of an education. Educating ourselves begins at birth. We all have endless questions usually beginning with the question “why?”

Just think of the endless list of questions that pour out of a toddler’s mind as they look at the world in their first few years. The questions are those that all humankind has asked since the beginning of time — “Why? How come?” The “whys” become more frequent as we begin to wander outside the confines of our parents’ control. Watch kids with their first “wheels." That is immediate freedom. They have to be watched more closely. Turn around and they can disappear trying to find answers to those questions that have concerned them since their brains first began to function.

Avis Anderson is a former Glendive city council member and retired member of the Glendive community.