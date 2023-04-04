We’ve all heard the line “a mind is a terrible thing to waste." It is often used in talking about the importance of an education. Educating ourselves begins at birth. We all have endless questions usually beginning with the question “why?”
Just think of the endless list of questions that pour out of a toddler’s mind as they look at the world in their first few years. The questions are those that all humankind has asked since the beginning of time — “Why? How come?” The “whys” become more frequent as we begin to wander outside the confines of our parents’ control. Watch kids with their first “wheels." That is immediate freedom. They have to be watched more closely. Turn around and they can disappear trying to find answers to those questions that have concerned them since their brains first began to function.
You cannot stop people of any age from asking questions. Through fear you can force them not to ask out loud, but the questions are still screaming in their minds. None of us approach a situation with the same frame of mind. In any discussion, you will have as many opinions as you will people.
To control a situation you have to either educate or indoctrinate. At this point in our culture we are finding a “push-pull” struggle as to which process is going to be used for guiding a multi-cultural society in a scientific-technological world. Right now many of our legislators are running scared. They are passing laws that wall off little sections of society so people only hear what they want to hear and are forced to obey. Anything, so the minority can feel strong and in control. The question is are we educating or indoctrinating?
It is interesting to listen to those who are propagating a “party line." Like Mao Tse-tung’s Little Red Book the “party line” is full of quotations that people can read off when they have no answers of their own. The only way we grow in intellectual abilities, in finding the best solutions for societies’ problems, is when we ask questions, debate and seek out answers from all sources. Then we can choose what best fits the needs of the common good.
Of course, some people like easy answers. Just tell me what I am to think or to believe and I will be satisfied. As some would say, “It takes too much energy to think.” And it does. If I listen to just one source of information that becomes my view of the world. Then you do not ask “why” or “how come," you simply do as you are told.
All the new articles coming out on Artificial Intelligence are frightening. The bottom line is will human beings be replaced? The question “why” will no longer be asked because we will be told what we are to read and to think and to believe. If you are afraid to ask the question “why," something is at work in your world that is dangerous to you as an individual and to our society. Don’t tell me what to believe unless I can balance it with all the other choices out there, then I will make the decision for myself.
Avis Anderson is a former Glendive city council member and retired member of the Glendive community.