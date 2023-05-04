Gilles Stockton

It was inevitable that this day would come. Tyson Foods has now turned its corporate attention to absorbing independent cow/calf ranchers. Tyson pioneered the factory farm system for raising chickens, in the process turning independent poultry growers into corporate serfs. By 1985 it was the independent hog producers turn to be converted into corporate serfdom. In just a decade and a half (1985 to 2000), the hog industry went from 388,550 independent producers to 85,760 serfs. Today, 23 years later, there are only 66,000 left.

Independent cattle feeders were next. In the last 10 years, 48,000 independent feedlots stopped buying calves. Today only a little more than 25,000 are still trying to feed cattle and not lose money in the process. They survive by marketing through “captive supply.” And while the smaller independents closed their yards, the number of vertically integrated feedlots with more than 50,000 head capacity increased from 45 to 77.

Gilles Stockton is the director of the Montana Cattlemens’ Association. He can be contacted at montanacattlemen@yahoo.com.