Alan Guebert

It takes guts to spend almost 50 years fighting the federal government’s Clean Water Act and then claim its failure to overcome your decades-long foot-dragging and legal maneuvering has hurt your members.

Yet that’s exactly what Zippy Duvall, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), claimed in a late March letter to President Joe Biden.

