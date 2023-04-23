Prairie View Special Services Cooperative will have a board meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2023, 9:30 a.m. at the Prairie View Special Services office at 30 Hwy 200 S., Glendive, MT.
On May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023 Dawson County, City of Glendive and Town of Richey Growth Policy in the basement conference room of the Dawson County Courthouse, 207 West Bell Street, Glendive, Mont.
On May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will have their regularly scheduled meeting in the Dawson County Conference Room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
The regularly scheduled public meetings of the Dawson County Commissioners are held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Anyone wishing to meet with the commissioners can either call or make an appointment to be put on the agenda. Normally, at least one member of the board will be present in the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.
The commissioners agenda is posted on the website at www.dawsoncountymontana.com and posted on the door of the commissioner’s office at the courthouse by Friday 3 p.m. before the Tuesday sessions.
Denise Alberts is the contact for County Planning matters when Forrest Sanderson, Contract Planner for Dawson County, is not in the office. Denise can be reached at (406) 345-4154 or albertsd@dawsoncountymontana.com
The Health Department is open for normal operations. Anyone wanting a Covid vaccine or any other vaccine can make an appointment by calling the Health Department at (406) 377-5213. The Treasurer’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including over the lunch hour, but no vehicle registrations after 4 p.m. The Dawson County Urban Transportation and Dawson Community airport have returned to normal operations.