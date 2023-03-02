  • On March 7, 2023 at 10 a.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community Room. For information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
  • On March 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MST, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board will meet virtually. See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. For more information, call (406) 272-4824 Conference ID: 224 228 75#

The regularly scheduled public meetings of the Dawson County Commissioners are held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.