Earlene Burghduff

A memorial service for Earlene “Jean” Vigoren-Burghduff, 87, of Camp Crook, SD, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Camp Crook Hall with Pastor Jean Helmer officiating. In accordance with Jean’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family burial.

Earlene passed away April 6, 2023 at Glendive Medical Center.