A memorial service for Earlene “Jean” Vigoren-Burghduff, 87, of Camp Crook, SD, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Camp Crook Hall with Pastor Jean Helmer officiating. In accordance with Jean’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family burial.
Earlene passed away April 6, 2023 at Glendive Medical Center.
Earlene Jean was born August 29, 1935, in Buffalo, S.D., the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Leines) Vigoren. As a young girl, she attended school in Buffalo and proudly achieved her GED in 1985. Jean married Rex Burghduff in 1952 in Buffalo. The couple lived on his parent’s place until they moved to the Juntti Place on the Little Missouri River. They were blessed with five children, Rexene Jean, Debbie Mae, Kelly Jo “Bunny”, Lex Lee and Alice Joy. Jean loved raising her children north of Camp Crook, working on the ranch and tending to the cows. Years later, she retired and moved to Glendive to live with Charles and Alice Peterson in 2015. Jean loved watching the grandkids in their sports activities and she served on the election board for several years.
Jean is survived by her children, Rexene (Justin) Till of Buffalo, SD, Debbie (Bill) Mackay of Custer, MT, Kelly Jo “Bunny” Bail of Wall, SD, Lex Burghduff of Ludlow, SD, Alice (Charles) Peterson of Glendive, MT; sister, Venoy Stafford; grandchildren Dek (Elizabeth), Tandy (Brent), Trinity, Tracy (Cody), Jesse (Kim), Mazee, Mattee, Emilee, Lexy Lee, Hazer, AnniKate, Jake, Shaylene, Cole (Ashten), and Marissa; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mildred Vigoren; sister, Marlene Palczewski; brothers, Lavern and Melroy Vigoren.
Memorials may be directed to the Camp Crook Fire Department.