Earning street cred with a side of carrots in the 80s

“So, you going to do this or not?!” Brian said to me with his best 10-year-old Clint Eastwood voice.

It was hard to see his face through the glare of the streetlights. Streetlights! I should be home now; it was our only rule in 1982 Glendive.

Brian (the names have been changed to protect the guilty) sat there on his Mongoose BMX bike with one foot on the high pedal, handlebars facing him, spitting out a wad of Big-League bubblegum chew. I sat there on my Star Wars banana seat bike as I could never afford the gold standard Mongoose. At least it wasn’t a girl’s bike with the middle bar between the seat and the handlebars low. Because it makes perfect sense that a boy’s bike should have the steel bar 4 inches below a tiny seat that will put any kid who can clear two of his friends off a ramp directly into the alto section of the boys’ choir upon landing. Cory had a Dallas Cowboys bike. I was insanely jealous but happy he sold me the hand-me-down Star Wars bike.

Cory’s reputation was on the line now too as he vouched for me. Cory reinforced the leader Brian, “Let’s go Dave, are you in?”

“What do I have to do?” I managed to answer in my most tough kid voice, but I was shaking inside.

The BMX bike gangs of Glendive neighborhoods were tough. I heard stories. Forest Park kids could sell you any amount of UPS tire chromies you needed. (Those were metal nozzles that went on the air intake of the tires for the 80’s kid lingo impaired).

The Hillcrest kids’ parents drove them everywhere, so they didn’t have a gang, but there was the South Side across the tracks. We don’t talk about the South Side.

I was happy to be with the Heights gang. It was a big moment. I could either face the wrath of not being home by the streetlights or be accepted by the Heights gang forever.

I weighed my options. My mom had six kids and already forgot me at a Billings McDonald’s once. I didn’t think she would notice: I took the chance.

Brian stared at me stone faced and paused. I could tell he didn’t want a 10-year-old in his gang, but Cory vouched for me. I think he also wanted a banana seat in his gang. If someone went down, the banana seats gave the best rides.

My mind raced with all the things I might have to do. Pick a fight with a South Sider? I would get pummeled. Steal candy bars at the gas station? I could just buy them and say I stole them. What about knocking on a door and running? Oh, please pick that, I could do that all night.

The gang had all five bikes in a semi-circle pointed at me in the middle. It was the moment of truth as all were silenced waiting for Brian to utter his verdict.

“My neighbor Mr. Hawthorne has a garden,” Brian said as he spit out some more Big-League Chew. “You raid his garden for carrots, and you are in the gang.” The eyes of the semicircle grew wide eyed. They knew how mean Mr. Hawthorne was. But in my mind, there was a cloud of confusion. “Carrots? These guys want carrots?!” I thought to myself. I’ve seen them throw away their carrots a hundred times at school. Do I even feel bad about raiding carrots? I mean, sure he spent hours watering and perhaps a $100 on fertilizer, soil and tools for something he could get for 39 cents at Buttery’s, but who cares about carrots?

I tried not to laugh. “Okaaayyyy…I’ll get you some carrots.”

There is no way I am going to tell any South Side kids about this. We then rode past the park to Mr. Hawthorne’s, not single file but using the whole road just like we saw the Hell’s Angels do on last weeks CHIP’s TV episode.

The five gang members hid in the bushes giggling as I walked over to hop the fence. I gave them a “Shhhh!” but they still giggled. I jumped the fence and made my way to the carrot row or so I thought. I pulled up on the greens and it was a radish. Eww ... if this gang wanted any radishes I would have quit on the spot. I then made my way over to the carrots and quietly plucked a few away by the alley streetlight when just then Cory giggled too loud.

Suddenly the porch lights flicked on.

Five boys jumped from the bushes and scurried to their bikes like cockroaches on the kitchen floor. I stood there like a deer in headlights when Cory yelled, “Run!”

“Hey you kids! Get back here!” the mean Mr. Hawthorne yelled. I did my best ninja move and jumped the fence ripping my new 501 jeans before ripped 501s were cool. Still, it was a successful getaway.

We all decided that was enough for the night and I rode home feeling good about my new status at school.

Mom gave me a scolding and grounding I deserved. “And another thing! You are not going anywhere tomorrow and will be eating dinner with the family!”

“Can we have carrots?” I asked. Confused, she could tell by my look that I wasn’t just smarting off. “Carrots? We don’t even have any carrots!” She replied.

I answered back: “Actual-ly…… I think you do.”

