Red Devil Booster Club member Jerry Jimison presented Charles Phipps with the Booster Member of the Year award.
Earning All-Conference for the tennis were (L to R) Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe
Girls' Track Team All-Conference honorees
Boys' track team member Kohbe Smith was presented the with MVP award.
Receiving All-Conference recognition for the Red Devil tennis team were doubles partners Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe.
Piper Knoll was awarded the Red Devil Award and Joey Barnick was named Most Improved.
