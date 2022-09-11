Farmers Market in Full Swing

The Saturday farmers market has had to change locations to Our Park for the past two weeks due to events going on at the EPEC, but that did not stop a sizable crowd from coming out to get the freshest produce around. As the weekend temperatures climbed into the high 90s, the shade of the trees helped keep the event comfortable for producers and buyers alike. The market runs from 9 a.m. until noon through the first week of October.

Hunter Herbaugh photo