Glendive’s brand should matter to the people who live here

As a child, Glendive felt like a big city, compared to my hometown of Lambert.

My cousins and I rode our bikes across the Bell Street Bridge. We cheered at baseball games and swam in Hollecker Lake. We walked the outskirts of Makoshika State Park in the evenings – and played backyard hideand- go-seek in the dark. As teenagers, we cruised up and down Merrill Avenue and sometimes caught a movie at the Rose Theater.

Now, I realize Glendive is unlike the rest of the world.

This community remains safe, authentic and free.

Glendive embodies smalltown- American ideals that no longer exist in most communities. Glendive has special characteristics that need to be celebrated and developed into a brand.

A brand for Glendive matters – and it should matter to you. A brand can have the potential to influence how residents view their own community. It has the power to reinvigorate community energy. It can reinforce a community’s value in the minds of both locals and visitors. Let’s make this the reality for Glendive.

Our team at Rebel River Creative is honored to help Glendive rediscover and redefine itself through a branding process. Your brand will be more than just a logo. We will create a consistent look and feel for Glendive that embodies voice, tone and language as an extension of Glendive’s personality, values and community characteristics. We are passionate about helping Glendive create a brand that you can proudly unveil for your Montana and North Dakota neighbors, the rest of the nation and the world.

Before we can create Glendive’s brand – we need to know who Glendive is – and what you want Glendive to be. We need to hear about your aspirations for Glendive and any challenges that may lie ahead for this community. We are asking locals to tell us what makes Glendive great – and why you choose Glendive.

Gillette Vaira serves as an account executive at Rebel River Creative, a full-service marketing firm in Billings.

Originally from Lambert, Vaira is the account lead for the City of Glendive branding project. She may be reached at info@rebelrivercreative. com or (406)702-1557.