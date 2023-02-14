Judge Kerry Burman presides over Glendive City Court.
DOG AT LARGE
On Feb. 9, Kati Holley forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.
NO INSURANCE
On Feb. 9, David Maryland Dickerson was found guilty of operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense. The defendant was fined $260 and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
On Feb. 9, Caleb Michael Dunn was found guilty of operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense. The defendant was fined $250 and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
DUI
On Feb. 9, David Maryland Dickerson was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense. The defendant was fined $600, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with a minimum confinement of one day served and was credited with one day served, was ordered to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and attend Prime for Life classes and had his driver’s license suspended for six months with rec. for probationary license.
DRUG POSSESSION
On Feb. 9, David Maryland Dickerson was found guilty of unlawful possession of marijuana, products or paraphernalia in motor vehicle on a highway. The defendant was fined $100.
ASSAULT
On Feb. 6, Carson Nicholas Kurtz was found guilty of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, first offense. The defendant was fined $1000, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 27 days suspended and was credited with three days served.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
On Feb. 6, Carson Nicholas Kurtz was found guilty of destruction/tampering of communication device to obstruct/prevent/interfere-injury or damage report. The defendant was fined $500 and was ordered to pay court costs of $75.
CONTEMPT OF COURT
On Feb. 9, Caleb Michael Dunn forfeited a $100 bond for contempt of City Court.