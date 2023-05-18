BOARD MEETINGS
GPS Board of Trustees SPECIAL Meeting
May 22, 2023 - 4 p.m. - Board Room
AGENDA:
I Call Meeting to Order
II Public Comment
III Action Items
- Resolution for County to Administer 2023-2024 Elections
- Call for Election: DCHS Bond and Building Reserve Resolution
- Appoint Election Judges (if applicable)
IV Adjourn Meeting
Board packet can be found at:
Dawson Community College Board of Trustees Meeting
May 22, 2023 5:30 p.m
Main Hall Boardroom
AGENDA:
I. Introductions
II. Correspondence
III. Minutes
- Regular Board Meeting – April 24, 2023
IV. Reports
- President’s Update
- Department Reports
- Dean of Academics – Program Review
Finance Committee
- Budget Preview
- Vouchers
HR Committee
- HR Report
Policy Committee
- Board Policies for First Reading
i. BP 2-24 Presidential Appointment
ii. BP 2-25 Selection of Classified Staff
iii. BP 2-26 Selection of Administrative Staff
iv. BP 2-27 Retirement Service Credits
v. BP 3-13 Field Trip Policy
V. Public Comment
VI. New Business
- Audit Fiscal Year 2021
- Board Calendar Review
- Board Policies for Second Reading and Approval
i. BP 1-11 Public Records
ii. BP 1-16 HIPAA
iii. BP 6-8b Individual Email Account
- Swear in board members for new term (Sarah Thorson, Sandy Johnson, Gloria Garceau-Glaser, Brendan Heidner)
- Reorganize Board
VII. Consent Items
- HR Report
- Vouchers
VIII. Press Releases are forwarded to Board members as they are issued.
IX. Open Forum for Public Input on Dawson Community College Issues
MCA 2-3-103. Public participation – Governor to ensure guidelines adopted.
(1) (a) Each agency shall develop procedures for permitting and encouraging the public to participate in agency decision that are of significant interest to the public. The procedures must ensure adequate notice and assist public participation before a final agency action is taken that is of significant interest to the public. The agenda for a meeting, as defined in 2-3-202, must include an item allowing public comment on any public matter that is not on the agenda of the meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the agency conducting the meeting. However, the agency may not take action on any matter discussed unless specific notice of that matter is included on an agenda and public comment has been allowed on that matter. Public comment received at a meeting must be incorporated into the official minutes of the meeting, as provided in 2-3-212.
(b) For purposes of this section, “public matter” does not include contested case and other adjudicative proceedings.
(2) The governor shall ensure that each board, bureau, commission, department, authority, agency, or officer of the executive branch of the state adopts coordinated rules for its programs. The guidelines must provide policies and procedures to facilitate public participation in these programs, consistent with subsection (1). These guidelines must be adopted as rules and published in a manner so that the rules may be provided to a member of the public upon request.
Public matters do not include any pending legal matters, private personnel issues or private student issues. Please do not attempt to address such issues at this time, or you will be ruled out of order.
This meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live at:
Members of the public who wish to join the meeting to provide public comment are encouraged to send an email to bklang@dawson.edu before 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023. In the email, include your name and a request for an invitation, and instructions to join the meeting will be provided.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 898 2106 7534
Passcode: 373439
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 898 2106 7534
Passcode: 373439
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbdsKTmGKX
WHAT’S HAPPENING May 21-27
Sunday, May 21
- DCHS Graduation
Monday, May 22
- WMS-8th Grade Field Trip
Tuesday, May 23
- WMS-Band and Choir Awards Concert
Wednesday, May 24
- DCHS-State Track Meet in Laurel
Thursday, May 25
- DCHS-State Track Meet in Laurel
- DCHS-State Softball in Belgrade
- DCHS-State Tennis in Missoula
- 2:30 p.m. – WMS-Awards Assembly
- 3:30-3:45 p.m. – WMS-8th Grade Celebration Walk-Out
Friday, May 26
- DCHS-State Track Meet in Laurel
- DCHS-State Softball in Belgrade
- DCHS-State Tennis in Missoula
Saturday, May 27
- DCHS-State Softball in Belgrade
- DCHS-State Tennis in Missoula
MENU
Lunch
Monday: Cook's Choice (No Salad Bar)
Tuesday: Cook's Choice (No Salad Bar)
Wednesday: Cook's Choice (No Salad Bar)
Thursday: Cook's Choice (No Salad Bar)
All meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk.
All DCHS’ breakfasts will be Cook’s Choice the month of May.
Lincoln Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, String Cheese
Tuesday: Egg Omelet
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar
Thursday: Cereal
Jefferson Breakfast
Monday: Cook’s Choice
Tuesday: Cook’s Choice
Wednesday: Cook’s Choice
Thursday: Cook’s Choice
WMS Breakfast
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Cereal