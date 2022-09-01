Gunners Ridge employees’ quick actions save customer

When a visiting traveller was in need of assistance, the staff at Gunners Ridge were quick to act and ended up saving a life — in the middle of a dinner rush no less.

It all happened when a family travelling through town on the interstate decided to stop in town to grab a bite to eat at Gunners Ridge last week. Joining the dinner crowds, the family sat down and were getting ready to enjoy their meals, but after receiving their salads, the staff noticed there was an issue at the table, as one of the guests appeared to be choking. Though the family was acting relatively calm, the staff recognized the seriousness of the situation and leapt into action.

“I was walking past to put an order in and (the customers) were standing — it was a family of five, two parents and three kids — and the mom was standing by the daughter and rubbing her back and the girl was throwing up liquid, and she got behind her to do the Heimlich Maneuver, but she just couldn’t get the right angle,” said Tia Reidel, the waitress who first noticed the situation.

Seeing that the family was in need of aid, Reidel said she immediately went to the kitchen to find someone who could help. This is also about the time that others in the restaurant began noticing what was going on, as those in the kitchen that night said they heard a commotion coming from the dining room before being made aware of what was actually going on.

When they were made aware of what was going on, Justin Nordling and Adam Real said they began taking steps to prevent the worst from happening. While neither of them have actually encountered a situation like this before, they both said they knew the main thing to do was to stay calm and act quickly. Real called an ambulance while Nordling went to help when he realized what was happening, having learned the Heimlich Maneuver as a Boy Scout when he was a kid.

“I was one of the first ones out there after (Reidel) came running in and see that (the girl) is turning colors, so I called an ambulance. They sent a police officer first and I showed him to her,” Real said.

“I was on the line cooking and I heard a ruckus, and I usually head towards any kind of ruckus out there because I want to know what’s going on,” Nordling said. “I go out there and everyone is standing around. I got behind her and gave a couple pumps (of the Heimlich Manuever) and pretty soon she started breathing a little bit.”

Once the situation began to calm down and everyone was sure the girl was alright, she was led outside and checked by the responding paramedics. With not much else left for them to do, the staff got back to work, though noted that getting back into the swing of things was a bit weird after everything that had happened, as there was a sense of anxiety that another issue could come up.

“We were in the middle of a dinner rush, we had to get right back to work,” Real said.

“I was just really anxious about it. I’ve seen somebody else choke before serving at a different restaurant, but they were good right away, they fixed it right away, and I just seen so many people try to help her and nobody could,” Reidel said. “I felt relief when they were good.”

Nordling pointed out that there were also other customers in the building at the time that had dietary restrictions, so extra care was being taken from that point on to help prevent anything else from happening that night.

“At the same time, we were serving this lady who had a shrimp allergy, and we just got done cooking like 10 surf-and-turfs. I’m Serve Safe certified, so I was making sure that nothing is contaminated... we had to cook all of (her food) separate, can’t touch anything, can’t touch shrimp and there’s, you know, 30 shrimp in the window,” he said.

The choking customer was ultimately fine, as well, even returning to finish their meal and the family was generally in good spirits throughout the rest of the night, even laughing about the situation that had just occurred a few minutes prior.

Reidel said she was sure to let them know that she avenged them by throwing away the salad that started all the trouble.

Reach Hunter Herbaugh at rrreporter@rangerreview. com.