Interim dispatch center leader confident about facility’s future

Glendive’s dispatch center has ridden the cusp of dissolving as a certified public safety answering point for some time now and while many fear that may ultimately happen, one official believes it could become stable again by the end of this year.

Dawson County Undersheriff Katie Mills, who is serving as the dispatch supervisor, said in an interview on Monday that there is still only one full-time dispatcher and police officers filling shifts while others are in the process of getting trained or hired.

“As of right now, I have one full-timer, I have one person that’s doing one day a week, I have one in training and I had one that just started (Monday),” she said. However, Mills also recently received a resignation letter from Andrew Merical, a dispatcher for South Eastern Montana Dispatch out of Miles City, after he worked five shifts to assist the Glendive dispatch center.

The letter from Merical outlines aspects of dispatching in Glendive that he believes are severely inefficient and unsafe, specifically in relation to ambulance calls.

“After working in the dispatch center and seeing the policies on how to dispatch medical calls I no longer feel comfortable working here,” Merical wrote in his letter.

Although Merical’s resignation brought the number of dispatchers down once again, Mills noted she had a productive conversation with him before he left.

“I thought his letter summed it up pretty nice,” she said. “I had a very nice conversation with him when he handed it to me.”

Merical’s full letter is a public record, and can be viewed at rangerrevidew.com.

Out of the dispatch center’s total 5.5 full-time equivalents, there are still two FTE waiting to be filled.

“I’m hoping to get those filled hopefully soon,” Mills said, noting there are currently five applicants she is in the process of evaluating. “We have a couple of really good (applications) right now.”

Although hiring someone as a dispatcher would appear comparable to other jobs, Mills noted getting to the interview process is lengthy and some do not even make it that far.

When a person applies for a dispatch position, they must complete a typing test to determine whether they meet the requirement of typing 30-40 words-per-minute or better before moving on.

If they qualify from there, they are then given a second test that determines whether they would do well as a dispatcher. The test is best described as a personality test, Mills noted.

“I couldn’t even begin to tell you, for example if you took the test, even what category you didn’t do as good on as you did in another category,” she said. “It’s made to be impartial so I can’t favor it.”

The highest attainable score on the test is 70 points after answering 207 questions.

Mills noted anyone who scores above 60 points is recommended for hire immediately; between 50-60 points is recommended for hire dependent on how an interview goes; and below 50 points is not recommended for hire.

“It has shown to be true though because we have (hired) under their minimum requirements before and those are the people we will struggle with and have to extend their training period,” she said. “I try to explain to people that (taking the test is) going to save (them) a headache and me a headache in the long run.”

It is only after the aforementioned tests that an applicant can continue in the process of going through about eight weeks of training and starting as a dispatcher in the Glendive dispatch center.

“If all of that ... looks good, then we pull them into an interview.” Mills noted. “And then it’s just a matter of them going through the training once they get hired.”

After several months working to bring the dispatch center back to a fully staffed PSAP of six dispatchers, Mills is hoping to accomplish that by the end of December.

“I would say, in a perfect world, by the end of this year,” Mills said. “I think that would be realistic, but that’s assuming all of the people that will be in training don’t quit.”

Reach Brendan Heidner at news@rangerreview.com.