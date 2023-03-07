Justice of the Peace Stacey Nerison presides over Dawson County Justice Court.
DUI
On Feb. 27, Dwayne Keith Kluin was found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, second offense. The defendant was fined $2500, was ordered to pay court costs of $75, was sentenced to one year in jail with 350 days suspended and was credited with one day served. The defendant was also ordered to attend ACT classes.
NO INSURANCE
On March 1, Dylan Willis Avel Pollock was found guilty of operating without liability insurance in effect, third offense, was fined $350 and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
DOT OFFENSE
On Feb. 27, Taylor Eugene Johnson was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle while privilege to do who was suspended or revoked, second offense. The defendant was fined $250, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and was sentenced to 10 days in jail with eight days suspended.
On Feb. 27, Dwayne Keith Kluin was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle while privilege to do who was suspended or revoked, first offense. The defendant was fined $250 and was ordered to pay court costs of $25.
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
On Feb. 27, Dwayne Keith Kluin was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1000 w/o permission from law enforcement. The defendant was fined $250 and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
ADDITIONAL CITATIONS
From Feb. 26 To March 4, 2023, Judge Nerison also addressed the following citations: operating with expired registration – failure to reregister, one; seatbelt violation, one; speeding on non-interstate – exceeding day limit of 70 MPH, four; speeding – exceeding restricted/special zone speed limit established by department, four