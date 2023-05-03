DCHS 5, Sidney 6

The Lady Red Devils effort to come back from down four runs in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 6-5 to Sidney eagles on Tuesday. Lady Red Devils softball scored five runs in the failed comeback. Hatty Eaton, Sophia Schock, Tayla Undem and Ailey Skerritt all picked up RBIs in the rally.

