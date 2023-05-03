The Lady Red Devils effort to come back from down four runs in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 6-5 to Sidney eagles on Tuesday. Lady Red Devils softball scored five runs in the failed comeback. Hatty Eaton, Sophia Schock, Tayla Undem and Ailey Skerritt all picked up RBIs in the rally.
The Lady Red Devils couldn't keep up with Sidney Eagles early in the game. The Eagles took the lead on a groundout in the first inning.
In the first inning, Sidney got their offense started when Keria Rains grounded out, scoring one run.
Lily Wick led things off on the rubber for Sidney eagles. The righty surrendered five runs on 11 hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
Jaelin Jimison started the game for Lady Red Devils. The righty surrendered six runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Lady Red Devils softball socked one home run on the day. Skerritt had a homer in the seventh inning.
DCHS tallied 11 hits. Schock, Skerritt, and Jimison all collected multiple hits for Lady Red Devils. Schock went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead DCHS in hits.
Sidney saw the ball well, racking up 10 hits in the game. Wick and Natalie Judd each collected multiple hits for Sidney. Wick led the Eagles with four hits in four at bats. Sidney was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Aiyana Kirn made the most plays with 11.