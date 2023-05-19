Lady Red Devils softball fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-7 loss to Bulldogs on Thursday. Bulldogs took the lead on a double in the first inning.
Despite the loss, Lady Red Devils softball did collect eight hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Bulldogs had 13 hits on the way to victory.
Bulldogs got things started in the first inning when Carmen Pallone doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Lady Red Devils softball notched four runs in the seventh inning. Sophia Schock and Gabe Higbee all drove in runs in the frame.
Bulldogs scored six runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Bulldogs came thanks to singles by C Spottedbear, Macy Uffelman, Brady Nordquist, and Pallone and a double by Aubrey Nedens.
Nedens was in the pitcher's circle for Bulldogs. The righty went six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on 13 hits and striking out seven.
Hatty Eaton led things off in the pitcher's circle for Lady Red Devils softball. The pitcher allowed 13 hits and ten runs over six innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Lady Red Devils softball saw the ball well today, racking up eight hits in the game. Tayla Undem, Higbee, and Schock each collected multiple hits for Lady Red Devils softball. Undem went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Lady Red Devils softball in hits.
Bulldogs tallied 13 hits. Pallone, Merasia Fisher, Uffelman, Nordquist, and Nedens all collected multiple hits for Bulldogs. Pallone led Bulldogs with three hits in four at bats. Bulldogs was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Uffelman made the most plays with seven.