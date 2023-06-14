Lester Pust Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lester Pust, age 71, of Billings passed away in June 2023.Memorial services were held June 17, 2023 at Smith West Funeral Chapel in Billings. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Korey Kathleen Keith Edward "Cody" Jirsa Judy Rice More Obituaries