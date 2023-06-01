Dawson Community College hosted retirement celebrations in May for three outgoing employees of the institution: Tom Reeves, Mike Hunter and Todd Vashus. The celebration brought numerous members of the community to the Jane Carey Memorial Library at DCC to converse with the retirees, enjoy a cup of coffee and eat some cake as they wish the three long-time employees well in their retirement. Above: DCC retiree Todd Vashus (right) enjoys conversation with other institution employees and members of the community during Friday's retirement celebration.
The Friends of Short Pines hosted their first cleanup day in almost three years on Saturday, May 6, at the Short Pines (a.k.a. Lion's Back) OHV area. Bringing in numerous volunteers to help, they got the popular recreation area cleaned up ahead of the summer, when it will likely see heavy use. One thing that needed cleaned up were nails left behind in the parking lot. As some people have the habit of burning wooden pallets and leaving the mess behind, there are countless nails that create a hazard. Some of the volunteers have had their own recreational vehicles severely damaged due to nails puncturing their tires. Pictured left to right; Dave Wedel, Angela Kuehn, Hunter Byron, Todd Kuehn and Louie Johnson.
(L to R) Hunter Alberg, Kwynn Thoeny, Tillie Dempewolf and Kayson Meek hold chicks hatched in Amy Ree's first grade class room at Jefferson Elementary School. The chicks, provided by Alvin Hoff, have been incubating in the room for the past three weeks, hatching overnight on May 15. Ree has used fowl to teach kids about the life cycle for the last three years, but this is the first time she's used chickens, having previously used quail eggs instead.
City of Glendive Public Works addressed a water main break at the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Power Street. Drivers headed southbound on Merrill Avenue were required to merge into one lane of traffic for a short distance while the work was getting done. (L-R) City of Glendive Public Works employees Mark Nissley and Ted Casey look down a hole as Kurt Int-Hout digs dirt out, clearing the area around the broken water main.
Brendan Heidner photo
DCC retiree Tom Reeves (right) talks with long-time former Board of Trustees member Mike Wilondek.
Brendan Heidner photo
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Brendan Heidner photo
Abigail Stinnett helps organize purses for clients at Dawson County Domestic Violence on May 7 as part of a DCHS Z Club event. The purses contain numerous hygiene items for those in need.
Hunter Herbaugh photo
Glendive baseball player Jayden Lehman hit a solo home run in Sidney on Tuesday, May 23 to win the game for his A League Coca-Cola team.
May was a very busy month in Glendive! We have loads of leftover photos that didn't make the paper in a timely manner. You can find these photos - and many more - on our website, but we also wanted to to provide the opportunity for our readers to enjoy some of them in print.
As always, we encourage the submission of community page photos, including photos of youth activities, individual and group accomplishments and donations. Send you photos to jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com.
