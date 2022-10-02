MDT reveals plans for Merrill at public meeting Thursday

Glendive residents were finally able to get a good look at the preliminary plans for the redesign of Merrill Avenue on Thursday evening, as Montana Department of Transportation officials laid out the details publicly for the first time. The plans include significant changes that those involved in the project are hoping will improve safety and efficiency.

The presented plans for the project are not the final designs, with MDT still accepting any public comment on this or any other project that the public may have an opinion on. The construction phase of the project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024.

The Merrill Avenue project started roughly around 2016.

According to MDT District 4 Administrator Shane Mintz, it began with the department noticing that pavement maintenance would soon be needed on Merrill Avenue. Around that same time, city officials requested a traffic study of the road to determine how to improve it for vehicles and pedestrians, with that study generating several recommendations to improve safety.

“That was the original goal of this whole project, to preserve the pavement and put a new lifted plant mix on, but in doing so, that’s an optimal time actually to basically change the paint stripes,” noted MDT Project Manager Steve Heidner.

“We typically (look at safety improvements) any time we do any kind of project, but especially an overlay or something bigger, we look for what else can we do to improve the safety,” added Mintz.

The most notable, and likely the most widely known, aspect of the plan is that the street will be changed from a four lane avenue to a three lane one, just like how Towne Street was changed several years ago. The overall footprint of the street will not be changing, except in certain areas where the sidewalk will “bulb” out at crosswalks.

This will result in wider parking and drive lanes, as well as the addition of two bike lanes, one on either side of the street. However, the currently favored plan is to eliminate shoulder parking on the east side of the street from the intersection with Barry Street up to the intersection with Towne Street.

Mintz explained the department is currently favoring this idea due to the abundance of public parking lots on that side of the street, adding that the elimination of shoulder parking on one side will allow more room for shoulder parking on the other side.

The relative narrowness of the current shoulder parking on Merrill Avenue has previously resulted in accidents. According to MDT data, the new arrangement will help reduce those dramatically.

“It’s basically a safety-driven project,” Heidner said. “A four-lane (street) has definitely got some challenges with safety and a three-lane will help improve safety. Our data shows that we’ll be able to reduce rear-end and sideswipe crashes by 25%.”

Another significant change is the intersection with Douglas Street. Currently, anyone driving into or out of the Barry Street underpass can cut across Merrill from Barry to Douglas. However, this arrangement has resulted in serious accidents, 13 according to MDT data, which include one fatality. Mintz added that MDT does not record every accident that occurs there either, just the more serious ones, so the actual number of accidents is likely higher than what MDT data shows.

The change to the intersection will include a raised divider that will essentially force any drivers coming from the Barry Street Underpass to turn onto Merrill Avenue and block any drivers coming from Douglas Street from entering the underpass.

Other notable changes include a cement island being in the street at the crosswalk at Dawson County High School, giving a place for pedestrians to safely stop if they need to, and the addition of sidewalk on the west side of the street from Hillcrest Entrance Road all the way to the Interstate 94 interchange.

“This will be the biggest safety improvement the town has seen in years,” noted former mayor Jerry Jimison, who was in office when the project began.

This project could also lead to additional improvements. Current Mayor Teresea Olson was also present at Thursday evening’s event to share information on a significant trail project she has been working on to connect pedestrians and bikers to more places throughout the city.

She noted that some residents may be resistant to the changes initially, but ultimately believes the project will increase safety, as well as provide opportunity for projects like the ones she and Building Active Glendive, a local organization that has also been advocating for more pedestrian trails, are working on. “Change is hard, change is difficult, but my goal is to build off of what is already in the works to make more positive improvements in Glendive,” she said.

Meanwhile, one change that likely very few people will argue with, the winter maintenance of Merrill Avenue will likely become much more frequent under the new design.

As local residents are aware, MDT snowplows move snow to the middle of the street in the winter months, where it will usually sit for some time before a blower is used to remove it. However, with the middle of the street being the turn lane under the new design, snow can not afford to take up that space very long. This is why, according to MDT Maintenance Chief Mike Skillestad, regular winter maintenance will be done at a faster pace.

More information regarding the project will be posted to MDT’s website in the coming weeks.

Reach Hunter Herbaugh at rrreporter@ rangerreview.com.

