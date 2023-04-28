Merlin Patrick Kuntz, age 65 of Glendive passed away on April 25, 2023. As per Pat’s request cremation has taken place with no services scheduled. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Pat was born on April 13, 1958, the son of John and Violet (Preston) Kuntz. He was born and raised in Glendive, attended school in Glendive and graduated with the class of 1976.
Pat met and later married Valorie Nichols. Together they raised Tasia, Trevor, Rachel and Aimee.
Pat spent his career working as a plumber and was known as the “Boiler Man." He made lifelong friends through his work. He loved old muscle cars and spending Sunday mornings at his dad’s. Pat always had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for his caring, compassionate heart. Anytime you talked to Pat you left with a smile on your face. He spent his retirement with the joys of his life, his grandkids. Their days were spent riding the RZR, doing puzzles, playing dolls and watching Bluey.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John and one niece, Jillian.
He is survived by his wife, Valorie; his children, Tasia Nichols of Spearfish, South Dakota, Trevor (Courtney) Holzworth of Billings, Montana, Rachel Torres of Glendive and Aimee (Devin) Lake of Bremerton, Washington; his siblings, Duane Kuntz, Gerald Kuntz, Darrell Kuntz, Kathy (Rick) Wegmann, Kris (Carl) Harpster all of Glendive, Kenneth (Wilma) Kuntz of Arizona, Krystal (Rich) Hook of Wyoming and Darren (Hiroe) Kuntz of Japan; numerous nieces and nephews and his pride and joy, his grandkids, Quentin, Adrian and Ella.
The family would like to thank Jessie and Kourtney at the GMC Infusion Center, Dr. Panasuk, Dr. Leal and all of the nurses and staff that aided Pat these past five years. Those who wish may make contributions to the Glendive Community Cancer Fund.
A Celebration of Life will be organized at a later date.