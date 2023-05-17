Long-term planning is often a painstaking effort as it requires diligence and extreme forethought, and for one local service organization, it meant returning thousands of dollars back to Glendive after the dissolution of the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club.
In 2013, the Glendive Lions established an endowed fund for the benefit of the Dawson County BGC in an effort to assist the organization and provide some financial stability at the time.
“We always identified that the Boys and Girls Club was in crisis and we were concerned about that good program,” Glendive Lions member Melonie Beeler said.
Craig Anderson, another member of the Glendive Lions, added he was also privy to the difficulties that the Dawson County BGC faced due to his previous involvement with helping start a Big Brother, Big Sister program in Dawson County “decades ago,” as well as serving on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors once the local club opened.
“I knew how challenging it was for a private nonprofit to be viable in rural Eastern Montana,” Anderson said.
Under a gift agreement — or contract — the Glendive Lions outlined that the club “has transferred and delivered to the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club the cash in the amount of $12,000 to be held, invested and reinvested by the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club in the manner set forth herein.”
According to Beeler, the purpose of the endowment was to supplement the limited grant funding the Dawson County BGC received each year, and allow them to have a more stable source of funding through the interest earned on the Glendive Lions’ investment.
“When we started talking with the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club, they were very supportive of the idea,” Beeler said. “We were just trying to help them with strategy on different funding sources.”
However, before an agreement was made, the Glendive Lions made sure to include a crucial provision in the agreement that would allow it to retain the funds if something were to ever happen to the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club.
“We started this endowment, but if they fail, we wanted to keep the money in the community,” Anderson said.
“We helped them write up a document for their bylaws and they had signed that, just making it clear from the very beginning if anything were to happen to the Boys and Girls Club that those funds would come back so we could help manage it for the community,” Beeler said.
Once the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club closed in May of 2022, the Glendive Lions approached the Richland County Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors and requested its assets in the Glendive Lions Endowed Fund be returned.
According to Anderson and Beeler, a total of about $18,000 was recouped and put into another endowment managed by the Glendive Lions, bringing its total assets benefiting local youth to about $28,000.
The Glendive Lions are thankful they thought nine years in advance and believe it is important for any organization with significant contributions to review documents and ensure they are up-to-date and investments are still precisely and clearly allocated to avoid any loss if unforeseeable events occur.
“That’s why it’s also good to be … reviewing how entities are structured and reviewing that information … (and) looking at the bylaws and making sure that all of the information is current,” Beeler noted.
“Had we not done that, had there not been the caveat that if you close for any reason, that money would have gone to Sidney and/or it would have gone to national or state, we don’t know,” Anderson said. “But that way, that money stays in this community.”