Long-term planning is often a painstaking effort as it requires diligence and extreme forethought, and for one local service organization, it meant returning thousands of dollars back to Glendive after the dissolution of the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club.

In 2013, the Glendive Lions established an endowed fund for the benefit of the Dawson County BGC in an effort to assist the organization and provide some financial stability at the time.

