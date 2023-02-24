Louise Cross signs the 1972 Constitution of the State of Montana following the Constitutional Convention. Cross served as the chairwoman of the Natural Resources and Agriculture Committee along with eight other delegates assigned to the committee.
A photograph of Russell McDonough signing the 1972 Constitution of the State of Montana. McDonough was one of 100 delegates throughout the state who participated in the Constitutional Convention.
Montana Historical Society Research Center
Louise Cross signs the 1972 Constitution of the State of Montana following the Constitutional Convention. Cross served as the chairwoman of the Natural Resources and Agriculture Committee along with eight other delegates assigned to the committee.
Coming up on a half-century since adoption, the Constitution of the State of Montana is receiving some attention as legislators are attempting to propose 61 amendments to the document this session, an effort many Montana citizens are protesting.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, more than 200 people gathered in the rotunda at Montana's capital to pronounce disapproval of the many proposed amendments.
In the last 10 years, the highest number of constitutional amendment proposals – between introduced and not introduced – was 23 in the 2013 Legislative Session.
While the issue, on the surface, appears an issue dealt with far from Glendive and Dawson County, Eastern Montana played a more significant role in the crafting of the document at the 1972 Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) than many may realize.
Of the 100 delegates gathered in Helena during the winter of 1972, among them were Louise Cross and Russell McDonough who traveled from Glendive to represent District 3, which included Dawson, Fallon, Richland and Wibaux counties at the time.
In the July 10, 1997 issue of the Ranger-Review, Cross recalled her experience as one of the 100 Con-Con delegates 25 years later at the time, and the work she performed as chairwoman of the convention's Natural Resources and Agriculture Committee, in which she took great pride.
"The 1889 constitution had no section to deal with the environment. Its writers thought natural resources were limitless," the article states. "The hope that (Cross) could help change the focus of the constitution from one of exploitation to one of preservation helped her decide to run for a delegate spot."
The four sections within Article IX of the 1972 Constitution of the State of Montana dealing with the environment and natural resources is where Cross' work, along with eight other delegates, is reflected.
McDonough's participation as a delegate of the Montana Constitutional Convention is not as publicly renowned, however it was certainly no less important.
He served Eastern Montana and the State of Montana well, and was eventually appointed to a seat on the Governor's Commission on Post Secondary Education – Blue Ribbon Commission – and served as a justice of the Montana Supreme Court for five years between 1988 and 1993 before retiring.
In addition to Cross' reflections of the 1972 Con-Con, it was reported that the convention consisted of "50 days of intense debate and hard work" between delegates from a variety of backgrounds and occupations, including agricultural producers, bankers, housewives and attorneys, to name a few.
According to the 1997 article, "The average age was 50. The oldest delegate was 73, the youngest 24. Over half had been born in Montana."
While the convention consisted of a reported 36 Republicans, 58 Democrats and six Independents, as they were elected on a partisan basis, the delegates regarded their assignment to revise Montana's primary guiding document as a collective group above individual preferences.
"The delegates discussed principles of government, not party priorities," Cross is recorded saying.
Because of Con-Con in 1972, the revised Constitution of the State of Montana truly accomplished the mission of the 100 delegates to craft a final document that was, in fact, "Of the people; by the people; and for the people."
As legislative committees currently prepare to review at least seven proposed constitutional amendments, with 54 still in the draft phase, it is notable that a great majority of constitutional amendment proposals die in the process. According to records from the Montana Legislature's "Bill Search" tool, very few constitutional amendments receive approval.
The most recent constitutional amendment to go before the electorate of Montana following the 2021 Legislative Session was SB 203 regarding the addition of language to Article II, Section 11 to include electronic communications in the protections from unreasonable searches and seizures.