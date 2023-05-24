Austin Berry gifts a sunflowers to his mother, Krista Berry. In lieu of a commencement speaker this year, the graduates presented sunflowers as symbols of gratitude to their family for the support they've been given throughout high school.
The graduating class of 2023 celebrates their achievement.
Valedictorian Jay Li addresses his classmates for the final time, highlighting the accomplishments they’ve had throughout their high school years.
Megan Frank (right is presented a salutatorian award by Spencer Johnson (left). She was one of two students who received the award.
The Class of 2023 gathered for the final time for the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21.
Espyn Hostetler smiles at his classmates as the ceremony begins.
Michael Murphy (left) and Sophia Shock (right) look to their family and friends in the crowd.
Principal Spencer Johnson leads school officials into the gym for the graduation ceremony.
Confetti and hats filled the air as the students were officially done with school at the close of the ceremony.
The DCHS Symphonic Choir performed two songs during graduation, led by instructor Mary Svenvold.
The graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
The graduates return to their seats after receiving their diplomas.
Taitlyn Berry walks across the stage to receive her diploma.
Gabe Dominguez hugs his father, Omar Dominguez.
Jay Li holds a sunflower that he will gift to a member of his family.
In a celebration filled with music, memories and an abundance of quotes from popular culture characters, the Dawson County High School Class of 2023 graduated on Sunday, May 21. Over 60 graduates walked across the stage and received their diplomas, capping off their high school journey.
The ceremony played out a bit differently than it has in the past, as the class decided to forego a commencement speaker, instead using the time to hand out sunflowers to their family that has supported them. However, there were still plenty of speeches given by the students, including class president Ryan DeSaye and Valedictorian Jay Li, as well as the administrators, with Principal Spencer Johnson and Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis giving a few words.
Having entered high school in 2019, the graduates have been through a lot in their academic journey. They had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic before they were through their freshmen year, they had to adjust to the obstacles that were present throughout the next year as schooling tried to get back on track and they have seen how education — and everything else in life — has changed since then.
With all the obstacles they’ve endured, resilience was a big theme throughout the ceremony. As they were the youngest class in the school when the pandemic hit, the speakers chose to focus more on the events that came after, praising their class for sticking out all the hardships to make it to graduation.
“(Resilience) is not something you are born with, but rather a skill and mind set that develop overtime while going through what you are going through,” DeSaye said in his remarks.
“We chose to persevere through challenges and overcome obstacles in our path. We chose to support and encourage one another, even when times were tough, and we chose to stay true to our values and beliefs,” Li said.
While the student speakers reminisced about their stellar endurance, the administrators who have watched them meet those challenges gave them advice for the road ahead.
Johnson, noting that this year’s graduates are the first DCHS class he had for all four years of high school, pointed out that life will likely take the graduates to a lot of different places. However, they will all share a common starting point that will always connect them.
“All of you will experience life without the structure of this place, but the lessons you have learned will always be with you,” Johnson said.
Schreibeis, meanwhile, took the opportunity to impart one last lesson on the graduates. Using a folk tale to relay to the class that life will ultimately be whatever they make of it, he encouraged them to always be kind, be generous and continue sticking to their values, even in the tough times.
“There are positives in every situation. Sometimes, you just have to search a bit harder to find them. I encourage you all to establish routines and make intentional choices of being good in your lives. Surround yourself with positive influences, seek out opportunities for growth and be mindful of the impacts your thoughts and actions have on yourself and those around you,” Schreibeis said.
