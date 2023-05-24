In a celebration filled with music, memories and an abundance of quotes from popular culture characters, the Dawson County High School Class of 2023 graduated on Sunday, May 21. Over 60 graduates walked across the stage and received their diplomas, capping off their high school journey.

The ceremony played out a bit differently than it has in the past, as the class decided to forego a commencement speaker, instead using the time to hand out sunflowers to their family that has supported them. However, there were still plenty of speeches given by the students, including class president Ryan DeSaye and Valedictorian Jay Li, as well as the administrators, with Principal Spencer Johnson and Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis giving a few words.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.