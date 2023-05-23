Three years have passed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and while no one really wants to go back to that time, a couple of local residents are trying to rekindle one of the favorite pastimes of the spring and summer of Covid and a bygone era: cruise nights.

In April of 2020, Becky Titus and Carol Swanson publicly invited the Dawson County community to gather together in individual vehicles and cruise up and down Merrill Avenue every Friday night as a way of socializing while still following the Covid-19 social-distancing rules at the time.

