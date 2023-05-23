Three years have passed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and while no one really wants to go back to that time, a couple of local residents are trying to rekindle one of the favorite pastimes of the spring and summer of Covid and a bygone era: cruise nights.
In April of 2020, Becky Titus and Carol Swanson publicly invited the Dawson County community to gather together in individual vehicles and cruise up and down Merrill Avenue every Friday night as a way of socializing while still following the Covid-19 social-distancing rules at the time.
Following that summer, the activity started to wane as businesses started opening back up and people were getting back to their regular, day-to-day lives.
However, Titus and Terry Ringen are once again trying to revive the social event and reengage the community in something that genuinely promotes positivity and social interaction without reservation.
“I grew up in a time when cruising main was how you socialized,” Ringen said in an interview. “People didn’t have cell phones … so you went downtown to see what was going on and met up with people.”
He added that he simply enjoyed getting out of the house in 2020 and cruising around in his old cars, something he wants to start doing again this summer.
For Titus, the cruise nights bring out the fun in just about everybody who chooses to participate.
“I enjoy seeing everyone smiling and waving while we cruise,” she said.
According to Ringen, his idea to reengage the public in regular cruise nights was not necessarily profound, rather he observed a group of people in Sidney still regularly cruising around town together and wanted to get back to it himself without having to travel the 53 miles North.
“I thought I’d just kind of pattern something after that,” he said. “I just would kind of like to get the car culture back together and doing something,” he said.
At this time, Ringen plans to go out on the second and fourth Thursday of each month between now and some time in September to cruise up and down Merrill Avenue.
He hopes a set time every other week will encourage more people to participate, especially before leaving town for the weekend for other summer activities they may participate in, although he acknowledges it is difficult to find the “perfect” time for everyone.
“There’s never a good time to pick,” he said.
Nonetheless, Titus is making an effort to get people to cruise Merrill Avenue on Friday nights throughout the summer. Ringen expressed his support of Titus’ effort due to the fact people will have more options to consider if they want to participate in the activity.
“I’m all for that (because) the more options we have, the better,” Ringen said. “A lot of people leave town on the weekends, myself included. If I go on drag racing, I’m going to be out of here Friday.”
Ringen believes Glendive is one of the best places to participate in cruise nights, noting he cannot pass up on the opportunity to take advantage of that.
“Glendive, as far as I’m concerned, has one of the best cruising streets in Montana,” he said. “It’s a perfect distance, easy turnaround; it just doesn’t get any better.”
Titus and Ringen are excited to try and get people out and about again to participate in an activity that is relaxing and void of an expectation of others.
“I think it takes us back to simpler times,” Titus noted. “If you wanted to talk to someone in the 90s, you found them on Merrill and waved them down.”
“I’d like to see a bunch of people,” Ringen said, adding it does not matter what kind of car people show up in. “For me, it’s all about getting together and having fun.”
The first Thursday cruise night will take place next week on May 25 at 6 p.m. while the Friday night cruises will take place every week, also beginning at 6 p.m.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.