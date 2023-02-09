The weekend of Super Bowl Sunday may spark memories of friends, football and food, but it will be most remembered by those in Glendive as the weekend that one downtown building went up in a blaze that impacted the community in several ways.
Monday, Feb. 13 will mark the one year anniversary of the Ponderosa building fire that displaced seven residents of the apartment building and several businesses. The historic two-story building housed a salon and 10 apartments.
Squad Sports is one business that was significantly impacted by the Ponderosa fire, as its owners were forced to move much of the store’s inventory and operations to a new location while their old location underwent extensive repairs.
“Our building had a lot of, at least to me, unique damage, strange damage,” co-owner of Squad Sports Lara Crighton said in an interview on Thursday.
The building, located behind the Ponderosa, was breached by falling debris which resulted in extensive smoke damage.
“We were definitely displaced and closed and kind of freaking out for a couple of months,” Crighton said.
Squad Sports did manage to find a new, temporary location on Bell Street, just around the corner from their original location and still neighboring the Ponderosa property. Unfortunately, the store would get hit a second time as windy weather in April of 2022 toppled a remaining portion of the Ponderosa building’s wall, again causing damage to their business. Crighton, along with numerous other local residents and business owners, appeared at a subsequent meeting of the Glendive city council, pleading the council to take action.
The city did take action shortly after, knocking in the remaining walls to prevent any more from falling. However, the property remained a pit full of debris for a few more months before finally being cleaned up and filled in. Today, the property is an empty dirt lot.
Dave Bassi is the owner of the lot that the Ponderosa once stood on, and one year later he says he intends to sell the property. He listed the property with local realtors a few months ago.
“It’s there and it’s ready to build on,” Bassi said in a phone interview this week. “I hope somebody buys it and is going to do something with it.”
The cost of asbestos abatement, demolishing the remainder of the building and trucking the debris to the landfill in Miles City came to a total of about $250,000, according to Bassi.
“That was very costly,” he said.
The Ponderosa and Squad Sports were not the only buildings significantly impacted by the fire. The former Ranger-Review building — which housed Neighbors Helping Neighbors Furniture and More at the time — also received extensive water damage as a result of firefighting efforts. A portion of the building’s roof has since collapsed.
Owner of the former Ranger-Review office building, John Sullivan, noted he has a contractor hired to demolish the building and leave it in a similar state as the neighboring Ponderosa lot.
“The lot will be completely leveled and the plan is to sell the lot,” Sullivan said, noting the contractor started working on abatement of the building about one month ago.
He added that there is no definite timeline for when the demolition will get done, however he expects the contractor to continue working on it as soon as the weather permits.
“My understanding is the work will be done as soon as possible,” Sullivan said.
For Squad Sports, the last year brought many challenges to the business, but Crighton is excited that they will get back to their original location on Kendrick Avenue after moving around following the fire.
“It was really important for us to be back in (our original location) before the year was up,” she noted. “We’ve stuck by that, so we’ll actually be opening ... on the 13th, which is Monday and that’s exactly one year since the fire ... It has taken that much time to be able to be back in here from the smoke damage and the physical damage.”
Crighton added they are most grateful for their landlords, the Dufner family, and their customers who supported them through the last year and got them back to their original location.
“We’re so grateful that Glendive has gone through this with us,” she said. “Glendive is always super supportive and we love that, so we couldn’t have survived it without our customers and the community as a whole.”
The Ponderosa fire not only displaced Squad Sports, but also cosmetologists working at Body & Soul Salon located in the bottom of the building.
Despite their displacement, Blondie’s Salon welcomed those operating businesses through Body & Soul Salon to operate under the same roof until they were able to prepare a new space in a building along Merrill Avenue. A few of the Body & Soul employees stayed in the old Blondie’s location, which is now Montana Glam.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors moved to a the former Builder First Source building on the Sidney highway, and now is under the umbrella of Fantastic Finds.
The blaze that eventually consumed the Ponderosa building went on for about eight hours on Feb. 13, lasting well into the next day as it smoldered and local emergency responders worked to keep the burning rubble contained.