The Dawson County Commissioner approved replacement of the Forest Park water storage tanks in 2021. After waiting on the Department of Environmental Quality for final approval to begin the project, the county is final able to put the project out to bid next week.
The Dawson County Commissioners will soon be able to move forward on several priority projects after progress was delayed on them. Some of the projects experienced short delays while plans were updated, while others experienced longer delays for uncertain reasons.
Three projects in particular received updates at the commissioners’ meeting on April 4: the West Glendive sewer rehabilitation, the forest park water storage tank and the El Centro motel property.
The most recent of those projects is the sewer rehabilitation. This project is aimed to address groundwater seeping into the West Glendive wastewater system, which is creating higher costs for the people in the district. The county received funds through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2022 specifically for the project.
Action on the project was briefly delayed when bids for the project came in at a cost nearly twice what was expected; over $8 million. There was only one bid on the project, coming from Dickinson-based company BEK Consulting.
Due to the higher than expected price tag, the commissioners and the engineers for the project, Great West Engineering, decided to scale it back, doing less than what was desired but still being able to at least partially get it done. The newly scaled project would instead focus on the first two sections, which are the largest in the project plan, costing closer to $4 million combined according to the engineer’s estimate.
The commissioners approved awarding the contract to BEK with the stipulation that they first provide a letter agreeing to the changed project plan. The company did provide that letter, so the commissioners officially awarded the contract on Tuesday.
“BEK Consulting agrees to the proposed change order that completes a portion of Phase 1B for this project, at our bid unit pricing,” BEK said in its letter.
The other project on the commissioners’ agenda was the Forest Park water storage tank. The bidding process for the construction of the tank will begin soon, with the call for bids scheduled to be made on April 13. The bids will be opened on April 20.
In 2021, the commissioners began the process of replacing both of the current tanks with a larger one that can hold approximately the same amount.
The project was started after Forest Park residents expressed concern over the tanks leaking. After looking at available options, the commissioners decided that replacing the tanks would be the best, most cost effective option.
The project has been delayed for some time though as the design of the tank had to first be approved by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Finally, the El Centro Motel property update was not on the commissioners’ agenda, but they provided an update in response to questions. According to Commissioner Joe Sharbono, a Brownfield assessment team has inspected the property and is compiling a report of its findings.
Noticeable action on the El Centro property has been minimal since the county purchased it last year. The commissioners plan on renovating the property into offices and store fronts for small businesses to set up in, but a Brownfield assessment needs to be finished before that can happen.
A Brownfield study is a study that identifies potentially hazardous material in a building and gives recommendations on how to remediate it. The Brownfield program is overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The commissioners originally expected the Brownfield inspectors to be here in January, but that date was missed for unknown reasons. The contractors finally arrived the week of March 28 and did their assessment.
Sharbono said it will take approximately five weeks for the final report to be finished. Once the report has been delivered to the county, the commissioners will discuss how to move forward with the project.
The next meeting of the Dawson County commissioners is scheduled for April 18 at 5:30 p.m.